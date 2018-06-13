E3 2018: Fortnite is now available for free on Nintendo Switch

Fortnite: Battle Royale out now free on Nintendo Switch. Fortnite: Battle Royale out now free on Nintendo Switch.

Epic Games’ smash hit Fortnite: Battle Royale has arrived on Nintendo Switch. The announcement was made during Nintendo’s presentation at the annual E3 video expo in Los Angeles. The game is already available for free on the Nintendo Switch eShop.

Nintendo Switch is the latest console to get Fortnite: Battle Royale. The popular game is already available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows 10 PC, Mac, and mobile devices. The Switch edition also supports cross-platform play with PC, Xbox, Mac, iOS, and Android. Unfortunately, Sony has blocked cross-play of Fortnite between the PS4 and Switch which has annoyed many fans. The Japanese company hasn’t specifically said why it is blocking cross-play between the two devices.

The free-to-play Fortnite: Battle Royale has been dominating the gaming market ever since it made its debut in September last year. Fortnite: Battle Royale is a multiplayer survival game that blends Left 4 Dead with Minecraft. The game is so popular that it generated $296 million on mobile, PC and console platforms in the month of April, according to digital sales tracker SuperData Research. Epic ranked in $1 million in the first 72 hours of launching the game on iOS.

At its E3 event, Nintendo showed off a ton of new games for the Nintendo Switch, including the high-profile Super Smash Bros: Ultimate and Super Mario Party. The former game will hit the Switch on December 7, while the latter title arrives on October 5. The Switch has become Nintendo’s fastest selling console. In terms of numbers, Nintendo Switch has sold 17.8 million units since its global release in March last year.

