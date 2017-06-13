E3 2017: Sony PS4 sales reach 60.4 million units worldwide

Sony has sold 60.4 million PS4 units worldwide since it launched in November 2013. Sony has sold 60.4 million PS4 units worldwide since it launched in November 2013.

Sony has sold 60.4 million units of PS4 worldwide since it launched over three years ago, the company announced today. This is up from the 60 million sales mark it announced at the end of April. Sony also revealed that PS4 game sales currently stand at 487.8 million retail and digital copies.

Additionally, PlayStation has more than 70 million monthly active users, and PlayStation Plus has 26.4 million paid subscribers. Sony also confirmed that active PS4 worldwide users hit 600 million hours in total, per week.

“We are very grateful for our fans and partners around the globe who have continued to support PS4,” PlayStation president Andrew House said in a press statement. “The PS4 platform is in its prime, with the industry’s best lineup of exclusive and partner titles slated to release this year, taking full advantage of the power of the PS4 system.”

Sony has been riding high on the success of the PlayStation 4 console which competes head-to-head with Microsoft’s Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. It’s impressive for a console that was launched in November 2013. The PS4 boasts one of the best line-up of third-party games and console exclusives over the Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Last year, Sony launched the PlayStation 4 Pro, a 4K-ready console to beat Microsoft’s Xbox One X, as well as a slim PS4 which rivals the Xbox One S. The company also ventured into the virtual reality (VR) market with its PlayStation VR, a VR headset that rivals Facebook’s Oculus Rift and HTC’s Vive. The headset as a standalone device costs $399 (or approx Rs 25,713), making it cheaper than Oculus Rift ($599) and HTC Vive ($799).

Earlier in the day, Sony held its press conference at the ongoing E3 (Electronic Entertainment Expo) in Los Angeles, the world’s largest gaming expo. The Japanese company announced a number of titles for both the PS4 and PS VR like Spider-Man, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, God of War and Days Gone, among others.

