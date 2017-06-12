E3 2017: Minecraft’s ‘Better Together Update’ brings cross platform support

Minecraft will get cross-platform support for mobile devices, Nintendo Switch, VR, Windows 10 PCs, and gaming consoles with a new update. Minecraft will get cross-platform support for mobile devices, Nintendo Switch, VR, Windows 10 PCs, and gaming consoles with a new update.

Minecraft will get cross-platform support for mobile devices, Nintendo Switch, VR, Windows 10 PCs, and gaming consoles with a new update. Microsoft’ E3 press conference saw an important announcement for Minecraft with the new “Better Together Update.” This new update is going to unify all versions of the game, be it Windows 10, mobile platform and console, all under one single edition.

However, Minecraft is not coming to Sony’s PlayStation 4, and the company said they didn’t have to announce on that currently. The idea with the Minecraft update is to let players on different platforms play together. In a blogpost explaining the change, Minecraft’s team wrote, “our Better Together Update introduces cross-platform play, breaking down the barriers and letting people play the same complete Minecraft with each other across devices.” The company said they wanted to go cross-platform for some time now

Minecraft’s original PC game of ‘Minecraft: Java Edition’ will remain separate, though the company will continue to support it. Minecraft will come with cross platform support across iOS, Android, devices as well. For those who already own Minecraft on mobile or VR devices, they will get the free update in the summer.

Those with Minecraft on Xbox One Edition, Nintendo Switch Edition, will get the new version for free, and the current worlds and downloadable content will also come to the new version. Additionally any content that is purchased on older versions of the game, will be available across devices. Minecraft won’t charge users extra fro this. The new updated game will also have a server browser in the start menu, which users can join. Minecraft is launching with four servers, which are Lifeboat, Mineplex, InPVP, and Cubecraft.

Also later in the fall, Minecraft will 4K HDR graphics support which is being called the Super Duper Graphic pack, and it will be available to all players across devices, including Xbox One, Windows 10, iOS, mobile, and VR . This new Super Duper Graphics Pack will come with free 4K support and dynamic shadows, lighting that streams through fog, movement in leaves and grass, etc.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd