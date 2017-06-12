E3 2017: Microsoft unveils Xbox One X, the most powerful console ever

The Xbox One X, formerly known as Project Scorpio, has been launched at E3 2017 in Los Angeles The Xbox One X, formerly known as Project Scorpio, has been launched at E3 2017 in Los Angeles

After being teased for the first time at last year’s E3, Microsoft finally took the wraps off its new home console at a press conference in Los Angeles. The Xbox One X, formerly known as Project Scorpio, is coming out on November 7. It will cost $499 (or approx Rs. 32,192).

The Xbox One X looks striking similar to the company’s Xbox One S (the company’s previous gen console) in terms of design, but made the console smaller in size. Microsoft says its Xbox One X is the smallest Xbox ever made.

Microsoft is touting the Xbox One X to be the “world’s most powerful console”, and it has the hardware internals to back up it claims. As revealed earlier this year, the Xbox One X features six teraflops of processing power – in comparison- Sony’s PlayStation 4 Pro offers four teraflops. That’s paired with 12GB of GDDR5 memory, and a memory bandwidth of 326 GB/s.

The company said the Xbox One X also features a “liquid-cooled vapor chamber.” Just for comparison’s sake, Sony’s PlayStation 4 Pro’s GPU has 8 GB of GDDR5 of memory, and 218 GB/s memory bandwidth.

The Xbox One X will deliver native 4K graphics at 60 frames per second. The company’s intent with the Xbox One X is to target those gamers with 4K TVs, as well as playing 4K Blu-Ray disks. In addition, it will support features like HDR, Dolby Atmos, wide colour gamut, and full compatibility with the Xbox One game library.

Microsoft’s Xbox One X isn’t a new generation console, but an improved version of the company’s eight generation console, the Xbox One. All games released for the Xbox One will be playable on the new console as well. Of course, they all run smoother and better looking, using supersampling technology to bring your 1080p games to 4K resolution. In fact, all of your Xbox One accessories will work with the Xbox One X.

At its press conference, Microsoft showed a total of 42 new titles on-stage, including 22 Xbox and Windows 10 titles. Most titles announced so far are “launch” exclusives, which means they will launch on the Xbox One before expanding to the PS4. However, there were a few notable exceptions including Forza Motorsport 7, which will feature native 4K on Microsoft’s Xbox One X.

Microsoft, which announced the new console prior to the E3 conference in Los Angeles, is trying to make its position strong in the console market. It’s biggest arch rival, Sony’s PlayStation 4 has been outselling the company’s Xbox One for months now. Sony has sold more than 60 million units of its PlayStation 4, thanks to a robust games library including Uncharted 4, Horizon: Zero Dawn and Bloodborne.

So while Microsoft’s new console will hit the markets only in November, Sony will counter the Xbox One X with the PS4 Pro, a 4K-capable console. The console went on sale last year and is priced at $399 (or approx Rs. 25,856). While Sony does have the price advantage with the PS4 Pro, the Xbox One X is substantially more capable graphically.

The Xbox One X will be also face tough competition from Nintendo Switch, which is a different kind of device, being used as a handheld machine and a TV game console. Nintendo Switch costs $299 (or approx Rs. 19,246) for the base version.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd