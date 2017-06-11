E3 2017: Microsoft drops Xbox One S price ahead of Project Scorpio reveal

Microsoft’s Xbox One S competes with Sony’s PlayStation 4 Slim in the home console market. Microsoft’s Xbox One S competes with Sony’s PlayStation 4 Slim in the home console market.

Microsoft has cut the price of the Xbox One S in the US ahead of its E3 press briefing. The company is offering a $50 (or approx Rs 3219) on the Xbox One S, Microsoft announced on Twitter. The Xbox One S Battlefield 1 500GB bundle will drop from $299 (or approx Rs 19,252) down to $249 (or approx Rs 16,033), and the Xbox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 3 bundle will be discounted by $50 (or approx Rs 3219). Though it’s not clear if the price drop is a permanent one, or just a limited time offer.

This brings the price of the Xbox One S in line with Sony’s PlayStation 4. Last week, Sony revealed the PlayStation 4 in Gold for $249 ( or approx Rs 16,033). For comparison, the base model of Nintendo Switch is priced at $299 (or approx Rs 19,252).

A price drop on the Xbox One S was expected ahead of its E3 press conference. The same happened last year for the Xbox One when the console got the price cut before Microsoft revealed the Xbox One S. Unfortunately, it appears, the deal is applicable on the Xbox On S in the US. As for India, Microsoft isn’t selling the new Xbox One S.

Show is ready #E32017 Team has done really amazing work this year, can’t wait to share it with you. pic.twitter.com/sfBfApZSXl — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) June 10, 2017

Microsoft has dropped the price of the Xbox One S at a time when the company plans to release a new home console at the Xbox briefing. The successor to the Xbox One, currently known as the Project Scorpio, will be able to run games in 4K and the company is promising that it will be the most powerful console ever made.

Microsoft’s E3 2017 press conference takes place on Sunday, June 11, at 2 pm PDT (2:30 am IST on June 12).

