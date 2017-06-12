Bethesda at E3 2017: Evil Within 2, Wolfenstein 2, Fallout 4 VR, and other announcements

Here’s a look at all the games Bethesda announced at E3 2017 Here’s a look at all the games Bethesda announced at E3 2017

At its E3 press briefing in Los Angeles, Bethesda showed off a number of new titles including the Evil Within 2, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider and Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus, among other games. The developer started the conference with the news of Fallout 4 VR and Doom FVR. Here’s a look at all the games Bethesda announced at E3 2017:

Fallout 4 VR, Doom FVR

During its press conference, Bethesda officially announced Fallout 4 VR. The VR adaptation is coming to HTC Vive in October. We also saw the announcement related to Doom FVR. Not much has been revealed for the title, but it will be made available for PS VR and HTC Vive sometime later this year.

The Evil Within 2

The Evil Within 2 is coming exclusively to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC platform on October 13. The title is a third-person survival horror game and is a direct sequel of the original Evil Within, which was released for the PS3, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox 360 and Windows PC.

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

The long-awaited sequel to Dishonored is finally been revealed, and we got to see the very first trailer at E3 2017. A trailer of the DLC was shown at the show but proper gameplay video was nowhere to be seen. Dishonored: Death of the Outsider DLC is confirmed for September 15 and will be made available for the Playstation 4, Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X and Windows PC.

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus

Bethesda has finally confirmed the sequel to its 2014 Wolfenstein reboot. And it’s called Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus. The follow up is scheduled to hit the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on October 27.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd