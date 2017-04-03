E-xpress Interactive partners with Blizzard, games now officially available in India

E-xpress Interactive partners with Blizzard: Its games will now officially be available in India. E-xpress Interactive partners with Blizzard: Its games will now officially be available in India.

Today is a good day for gamers in India as E-xpress Interactive Software Private Ltd, a Mumbai based distributor has announced their partnership with Blizzard. This means that India will finally see the official release of Blizzard titles in the country via E-xpress’s channels.

Of all the major game developers in the world, Blizzard was one to not have any presence in India, leaving fans to resort to not-so-conventional means of acquiring their titles.

The last game from Blizzard to hit the stores was ‘Overwatch’, an incredibly popular multi-player shooter, which was officially not released in India. Console users had to shell out a premium at the time of launch to get the game. For example, at launch, Overwatch cost Rs 5000 to purchase on Xbox Live, a price much higher than the $60 retail. However, the game is now available for Rs 3,999, a more reasonable price tag thanks to E-xpress’s partnership.

“We’re pleased to be working with e-xpress Interactive to bring our games to India,” said Gio Hunt, executive vice president of corporate operations at Blizzard Entertainment. “We pour a lot of ourselves into the experiences we create, so it’s important to us to be able to share them with the widest possible audience. We’re excited that this collaboration directly supports that goal and helps us welcome more Indian players into the global Blizzard community.”

Commenting on the partnership, Amit Khemani, Managing Director of E-xpress Interactive software Pvt Ltd, said, “We are thrilled to be working with Blizzard Entertainment. Blizzard’s reputation for creating quality games is widely known in India, and this announcement will bring great joy amongst the Indian gaming community. We highly admire Blizzard’s talent, passion and commitment to create such award-winning games, and we are committed to driving the success of their games in India.”

Blizzard titles will be available for purchase in the coming weeks at retailers such as Games The Shop, Landmark, Croma, Flipkart, and Amazon.

