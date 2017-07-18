Ataribox sneak preview from Atari is a nostalgia overdrive

Atari is making a comeback into the video games market after almost 24 years. Atari is making a comeback into the video games market after almost 24 years.

Atari is making a comeback into the video games market after almost 24 years. The iconic company is giving a sneak preview at its latest home console, the Ataribox. The legendary gaming company says it wants to create a new console that “stays true to its heritage while appealing to both old and new fans of Atari”.

Atari released pictures of the Ataribox in an online newsletter, revealing the first details of the console it plans to reveal in more than 20 years. There are two versions of the Ataribox; one features a wooden front, while the other has a glass back. The design is clearly inspired by the original console, featuring a raised back and ribbed design with indicator lights that glow and logo. The console will have four USB port, SD card slot and HDMI functionality.

“As you can guess, those ports suggest modern internal specs, reads the Atari info.”It also means that while we will be delivering classic gaming content, we will also be delivering current gaming content.”

Other than that, Atari isn’t saying much about the Ataribox, which mimics the original 2600 console, but it says it will be a retro-inspired console with “modern internal specs”. It’s still unclear how much the console will actually cost, the software it will be running, and what type of games it will support. It seems unlikely Atari will compete against the likes of Sony and Microsoft with the upcoming console. Instead, it could target the indie crowd by offering classic gaming content. In fact, Ataribox should be seen an answer to Nintendo NES Classic.

The console was first teased during this year’s E3 gaming conference, but this is for the first time the company released images of the Ataribox. Atari’s last console was the Jaguar, which made its debut in 1993 and was discontinued in 1996. The failure of the console made the company to exit the market. The company is credited for launching the world’s first handheld console with a color display. the Lynx, in 1989.

