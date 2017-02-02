Asus ROG Strix GL553 gaming laptop launched in India: Specs, features and price

Strix GL553 is powered by a 7th Generation Intel Core i7 processor along with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti/1050 graphics Strix GL553 is powered by a 7th Generation Intel Core i7 processor along with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti/1050 graphics

Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) has launched a new gaming laptop in the country, the Strix GL553. The aluminium and polycarbonate laptop which was first showcased at CES 2017 in Las Vegas comes with a 15.6-inch display and will be priced at Rs 94,990 in India.

Strix GL553 is powered by a 7th Generation Intel Core i7 processor along with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti/1050 graphics. The laptop comes with 16GB of RAM that is expandable to 32GB, and a 1TB HDD.

Ports on the laptop include 1xEthernet port, 2x USB 3.0 (with 1x Type-C), 1x USB 2.0, 1x HDMI, 1x headphone jack and a two-in-one card reader. The laptop is backed by a 48Whour battery and its dimensions are as follows – 38.3 (W) x 25.5 (D) x 3 (H) cm.

Asus has said that the GL553 comes with a ‘gamer-friendly’ keyboard that is powered by Asus Aura with four lighting areas for improved gaming experience in the dark.

Peter Chang, Regional Head – South Asia & Country Manager – System Business Group – ASUS India commented, “The product is aimed at the young professionals who enjoy regular-through-heavy gaming sessions and premium entertainment when on the go, and in their spare time. In order to ensure this, we included a powerful, yet efficient set of hardware into a highly portable device that is easy on the battery as well.”

Other gaming features include ROG’s latest Game Center, Audio Wizard and GameFirst IV networking technologies. Asus plans to showcase the notebook at its Bangalore ROG Store launch scheduled later this month.

