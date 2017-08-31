Asus ROG Chimera gaming laptop with 144Hz refresh rate launched at IFA 2017

Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) has launched the world’s first 144Hz gaming laptop, the ROG Chimera, at IFA 2017 in Berlin. (Image credit: Asus) Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) has launched the world’s first 144Hz gaming laptop, the ROG Chimera, at IFA 2017 in Berlin. (Image credit: Asus)

At the IFA 2017 in Berlin, Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) has launched the world’s first 144Hz gaming laptop, the ROG Chimera. A total of nine laptops were announced under the company’s ROG lineup. Pricing, additional details and availability are yet to be shared.

ROG Chimera

Asus has taken the wraps off the ROG Chimera, which the company claims is the world’s gaming laptop to feature a display with a 144Hz refresh rate. As expected from a top-of-the-like gaming laptop, the ROG Chimera has a 17.3-inch 1080p FHD display with Nvidia G-Sync technology. Under the hood, it is powered by an Intel Core i7-7820 processor. Asus says that the high-end gaming laptop is an Xbox-ready machine, meaning games can connect their Xbox accessories to the PC without the need for multiple adapters. Asus has yet to reveal the price of the ROG Chimera.

ROG Zephyrus

This is a premium gaming laptop, but not as capable as the ROG Chimera. Still, you get the hardware that rivals high-end gaming laptops. You’ll get an Intel Core-i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics with Max-Q design, the ROG Active Aerodynamics Syste, and an optional 120Hz wide-view display

ROG GX800

The ROG GX800 gaming laptop boasts of a 4K UHD display coupled with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 SLI graphics and the liquid-cooling dock that will allow users to overclock both the CPU and the GPU. Asus claims the ROG GX800 will deliver “uncompromised” desktop-like gaming.

ROG Strix SCAR Edition

Asus says the ROG Strix SCAR Edition has been designed to cater to FPS gamers in mind. It is available in 15-inch and 17-inch configurations and featuring Windows 10 Pro. The laptop is powered by the latest Intel Core-i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce GTX 10 series graphics card. Its display boasts a fast 5ms response time and 120Hz refresh rate, but you can opt for the display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

ROG Strix Hero Edition

This laptop is aimed to deliver the best MOBA experience, as it features a powerful Intel Core-i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 10 series graphics and Windows 10 Pro. Expect a desktop-style keyboard and 120Hz display.

ROG Strix GL503 and GL703

The 15-inch ROG Strix GL503 and 17-inch ROG Strix GL703 are powered by the latest Intel Core i7 processor, up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 graphics, and Windows 10 Pro. Both laptops also offer up to 32GB of fast DDR4 2400MHz memory and include a VR-ready GeForce GTX 1060 GPU that delivers smooth and stutter-free gameplay.

ROG Strix GL702VI

Then there is the ROG Strix GL702VI, featuring Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 graphics, Windows 10 Pro, the latest Intel Core i7 processor, a 120Hz G-SYNC panel, and a four-zone Aura RGB keyboard.

ROG Strix GL702ZC

This is the world’s first gaming laptop featuring the AMD’s new eight-core Ryzen processor. It is designed to cater to hardcore gamers and those with multimedia-heavy workloads. The laptops comes with a 17-inch wide-view display, and an anti-ghosting backlit keyboard for fast, accurate control.

