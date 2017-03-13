Asus to launch VR-ready graphics cards for gaming in India

These gaming graphics cards delivers 35 per cent faster performance than GeForce GTX 1080 and outperforms the NVIDIA Titan X during gaming. (Image for representation, Source: Asus) These gaming graphics cards delivers 35 per cent faster performance than GeForce GTX 1080 and outperforms the NVIDIA Titan X during gaming. (Image for representation, Source: Asus)

Taiwanese electronics giant ASUS has launched VR-ready gaming graphics cards — Strix GeForce GTX 1080 Ti and ASUS Turbo GeForce GTX 1080 Ti — under its Republic of Gamers (ROG) series in India. ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1080i and ASUS Turbo GeForce GTX 1080 Ti will be available by end of March in India. Prices will be announced soon, the company said in a statement.

These gaming graphics cards feature the latest NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphics processing units (GPU) that deliver 35 per cent faster performance than GeForce GTX 1080 and outperforms the NVIDIA Titan X during gaming. The cards also feature the industry-exclusive Auto-Extreme technology for premium quality and reliability with GPU Tweak II for intuitive performance tweaking and XSplit Gamecaster for instant gameplay streaming.

ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1080 Ti has 40 per cent more surface area for heat dissipation compared to previous designs and is packed with exclusive ASUS technologies, including the all-new MaxContact, an industry-first GPU cooling technology that features an optimised copper spreader that is in direct contact with the GPU for improved thermal transfer.

MaxContact, together with three patented wing-blade 0dB fans, ensure ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1080 Ti delivers 30 per cent cooler and three-times (3X) quieter performance than reference cards. The fans are IP5X dust resistant for improved reliability and a longer life span.ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1080 Ti features synchronized ASUS Aura Sync for complete RGB LED customisation and personalisation.

ASUS Turbo GeForce GTX 1080 Ti features a dual-ball-bearing fan for up to two-times (2X) longer card lifespan. A VR-friendly design with two HDMI ports lets gamers keep a VR headset connected to their system for immersive virtual-reality gaming any time.