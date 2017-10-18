ZTE launches dual-screen foldable smartphone, Axom M, in US

Leading Chinese mobile devices provider ZTE has launched a dual-screen foldable smartphone in the US, called the Axom M. Leading Chinese mobile devices provider ZTE has launched a dual-screen foldable smartphone in the US, called the Axom M.

Leading Chinese mobile devices provider ZTE has launched a dual-screen foldable smartphone in the US, marking another milestone for the company. The latest flagship device, named Axon M, launched on Tuesday features two 5.2-inch screens that can be folded to the size of a traditional smartphone, Xinhua reported. The phone has three unique modes to accommodate various users’ needs.

With dual mode, the users can open different apps on each screen simultaneously. For example, one could watch a basketball game on one screen and order a pizza on the other. When extended, the two screens can become one larger screen and offer game or video experience similar to that of a tablet. The mirror mode provides the people the option of sitting across each other and watching the same content on one device.

“The Axon M creates an entirely new foldable smartphone category, one that ZTE is committed to invest and lead the way in,” said Lixin Cheng, CEO of ZTE Mobile Devices. He said revolutionary model will also be available in China, Europe and Japan, adding ZTE has partnered with major carriers and e-commerce platforms including AT&T, China telecom, jd.com and NTT Docomo to market the model around the world.

Beginning November, AT&T customers will be able to purchase the Axon M for $24.17 for 30 months on AT&T Next. “Our customers continue to demand more from their mobile entertainment experience. Pairing DIRECTV with the dual screen capabilities of the ZTE Axon M will deliver a new and transformative way to enjoy the entertainment they want on the network they need,” said Kevin Petersen, SVP of Device and Network Services Marketing, AT&T Entertainment Group.

