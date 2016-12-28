Zebronics ZEB-BT361RUCF Bluetooth speakers launched in India at Rs 4,242

The output power of the subwoofer is 25W, with each satellite delivering an output of 12W The output power of the subwoofer is 25W, with each satellite delivering an output of 12W

Zebronics has added a new product to its Bluetooth speaker portfolio with the launch of its ZEB-BT361RUCF speakers.

The output power of the subwoofer is 25W, with each satellite delivering an output of 12W; this the company claims ‘assures a right bit of bass, coupled with treble of high notes’. Zebronics also claims that the wooden enclosure of the woofer and satellites gives it strength as well as ‘aggressive look’.

“The two 4-inch subwoofer drivers encased in a single cabinet will create a theatre-like atmosphere in the living room,”0 claimed Mr. Pradeep Doshi, Director, Zebronics. The new speaker from Zebronics features Bluetooth connectivity, USB Port, SD card support and a built-in FM tuner.

The speakers have an embedded control panel with LED display, which helps manage the multimedia controls. Volume, bass and treble controls are placed on the front of sub-woofer. The 2.2 speaker also comes with a remote control.

Zebronics ZEB-BT361RUCF 2.1 Multimedia speaker will be available online and through the company’s distribution networks across India at Rs 4,242.

Zebronics introduced its ‘Blaster’ portable speaker at Rs 2,499 earlier this month. The speaker comes with LED lights embedded on the front of it, and light up when music is played. Zebronics has 10 watts of audio power and comes with Bluetooth connectivity. It is also equipped with AUX, Micro SD and USB Support that enables playing music from multiple devices.

Last month, Zebronics launched a portable Bluetooth speaker called ‘Amazer’ with ambient light last month at Rs 3,999. Amazer provides connectivity via Bluetooth, USB or an Aux port. It is backed by a 1200 mAh battery, and has integrated smart-touch buttons that will allow users to control both music and light functions on the speaker.

