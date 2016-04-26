Latest News

Zebronics DOT speaker launched in five neon colour variants at Rs 777

Zebronics has launched its portable DOT bluetooth speakers in five neon colour variants at Rs 7,77.

By: Tech Desk | Updated: June 13, 2016 5:55 pm
Zebronics DOT comes with a built-in microphone that also allows the user to make and receive calls.
Zebronics has launched its portable DOT bluetooth speakers in five neon colour variants at Rs 777. The speaker is cylindrical in shape and small enough to fit in a palm.

Zebronics DOT speaker features a 360 degree sound fidelity. The device has a range of 10 meters. Zebronics says that the mids and highs are crisp.

Zebronics DOT comes with a built-in microphone that also allows the user to make and receive calls. It comes with a 3.5 mm audio cable and a micro USB charging cable.

The device is packed with a Lithium battery and FM radio. It comes with micro TF card slot, which supports MP3 and WMA formats. The speaker is bluetooth-enabled and is compatible with smartphones.

