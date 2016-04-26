Zebronics DOT speaker launched in five neon colour variants at Rs 777

By: Tech Desk | Updated: June 13, 2016 5:55 pm
Zebronics has launched its portable DOT bluetooth speakers in five neon colour variants at Rs 777. The speaker is cylindrical in shape and small enough to fit in a palm.
Zebronics DOT speaker features a 360 degree sound fidelity. The device has a range of 10 meters. Zebronics says that the mids and highs are crisp.
Zebronics DOT comes with a built-in microphone that also allows the user to make and receive calls. It comes with a 3.5 mm audio cable and a micro USB charging cable.
The device is packed with a Lithium battery and FM radio. It comes with micro TF card slot, which supports MP3 and WMA formats. The speaker is bluetooth-enabled and is compatible with smartphones.
