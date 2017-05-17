Zebronics Denoise, a silent wireless mouse, launched at Rs 999

Zebronics Denoise comes with 1000mAh built-in rechargeable battery, which can offer a standby time of up to 60 days, once fully charged. Zebronics Denoise comes with 1000mAh built-in rechargeable battery, which can offer a standby time of up to 60 days, once fully charged.

Zebronics Denoise, a silent wireless mouse, has been launched in India at Rs 999. The company claims that Denoise is India’s first noiseless mouse as it offers silent clicks for all four buttons. Additionally, the scroll wheel is chrome trimmed for silent browsing.

“We are excited to launch our pocket-size mouse with not so pocket size functions. The mouse has been designed and built for the ease of use to the users and also to ‘free yourself’ from the tangle of low wires and stress of battery change. With the advanced wireless technology in varied colours, Denoise, promises to create much more noise among users,” Pradeep Doshi, Director, Zebronics said.

Zebronics Denoise comes with 1000mAh built-in rechargeable battery, which can offers a standby time of up to 60 days, once fully charged. Denoise’s 2.4 GHz stable wireless connection lets users operate from as far as up to 10m. Denoise features an anti-slick rubber grip on both its sides.

“This Wireless mouse comes with 800, 1200 and 1600 DPI modes, making it perfect for gamers as well as for personal/ professional computing for long duration on your PC/ Laptop without any discomfort,” said Zebronics in a press statement. Other features of Zebronics Denoise include a nano receiver as well as advanced optical tracking that makes it work on any surface.

Zebronics Denoise is available in multiple colour options. It can be bought from leading retail as well as etail stores across India.

