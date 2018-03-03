Xiaomi’s new Mi TV series India launch on March 7, could be Mi TV 4A

Xiaomi already has a product page live on Mi.com for the ‘Upcoming Mi Product Launch’, which will be held starting 3 PM on March 7. Xiaomi already has a product page live on Mi.com for the ‘Upcoming Mi Product Launch’, which will be held starting 3 PM on March 7.

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch a new Mi TV series in India on March 7. The Chinese player already has a product page live on Mi.com for the ‘Upcoming Mi Product Launch’, which will be held starting 3 PM. Those interested in watching the live stream for the launch event, can do so by registering themselves via their Mi account. Though details like what the new Mi TV series will be called or priced at are unclear at this moment, speculations suggest Xiaomi could announce the Mi TV 4A series, which was launched in China in March last year.

Earlier this week, Xiaomi’s Manu Kumar Jain took to Twitter to tease the upcoming TV series. “Mi fans! Something new is coming to India! It’s time to switch to something smarter, slimmer and sleeker. Coming soon! Stay tuned”, he tweeted. Separately, Xiaomi Product Manager Sudeep Sahu hinted that Xiaomi’s second TV set for India could be affordable. “Innovation should be accessible to everyone. We are bringing a new series enabling more people to #SwitchToSmart TV experience. Stay tuned for more info”, Sahu tweeted.

Xiaomi’s new Mi TV series is speculated to be smaller in size compared to the Mi LED Smart TV 4, which has a 55-inch 4K HDR display and costs Rs 39,999 in India. Xiaomi’s product launch page has a countdown to the launch, and the company will apparently give out ‘Day to Day’ updates of the event. Xiaomi is using hashtag #SwitchToSmart for its new TV series, and the same hashtag was tweeted out by Sahu as well.

Xiaomi launched the Mi LED Smart TV 4 in India on February 14. Now the company is expected to launch a 32-inch Full HD at an attractive price point on March 7, which would really help Xiaomi to expand the smart TV segment in India. The 55-inch Mi LED Smart TV 4 comes with a 4K resolution and HDR10 (High Dynamic Range) support. The TV measures 4.9mm, which is slimmer than the iPhone X’s 7.7 thickness. The next sale for Mi LED Smart TV 4 will be held on March 6 on Mi.com and Flipkart starting 12 PM.

