Xiaomi’s WeLoop Hey 3s smartwatch looks like an Apple Watch clone

Xiaomi partner WeLoop has showcased the new Hey 3S smartwatch, which looks exactly like an Apple Watch. Xiaomi isn’t just about the smartphones, and has lot of sub-brands in China. Xiaomi invests in many of these companies, and some of these put out ideas and projects, which also crowd source for funding. The successful ones ending making it to production, and sale in China.

This new WeLoop Hey 3S smartwatch even has an heart-rate sensor, and is also water resistant. The smartwatch is listed on Xiaomi’s MIJIA platform, where the project is being crowded funded. It has reached more than 800 per cent of the original target, if you go by the page.

The price of the WeLoop Hey 3S is 539 Yuan, which is around Rs 5000 on conversion. Given what the watch claims to offer, the pricing is impressive. If you look at the strap and rectangular design, it is hard to miss the similarity with the Apple Watch Series 1 and 2. One picture of the Hey 3S with a neon strap resembles the Nike One launched for the Apple Watch series 2 last year.

WeLoop Hey 3S claims to offer 30 days of battery life, which sounds incredible for a watch that also has GPS, 9-axis motion sensor, 1.28-inch display to show all this health information. It can keep a track of all your sports activities and is geared towards the running crowd. The Hey 3S even comes with a heart-rate sensor. It can also track sleep, and other sports related activities, though swimming is not specifically mentioned in the list.

However, the watch is water resistant up to 50 metres. Connectivity options of the WeLoop Hey 3S are Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/AGPS+GLONASS and it has a wireless charger. The watch colours listed are black, green and red.

Don’t expect this watch to make its way out of China anytime soon. In India, Xiaomi has been selling the Mi Band 2 at a price of Rs 999, which has made it a popular option. However, the band is limited in its capabilities to steps, sleep tracking.

First Published on: April 28, 2017 6:19 pm

