Xiaomi VR Play 2 launched in China: Key specifications and features

Xiaomi has launched its second-generation VR headset called Mi VR Play 2. The device features a new design compared to its predecessor and costs 99 yuan (Rs 900 approx). Xiaomi VR Play 2 will support smartphones ranging 4.7-inch to 5.7-inch in display size, having a Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels) or more.

Xiaomi’s new VR headset no longer has a zipper to hold smartphone. It can be simply slid inside flap at the front of VR Play 2. Xiaomi VR Play 2 has a more cylindrical design with rounded edges. The device is made out of padded material and there’s a detachable elastic nylon headband.

Xiaomi Mi VR Play 2 has a pair of plastic glasses with 93-degree filed of vision. The device is now lighter when compared to its predecessor and is made of porous material, which helps in keeping it cool. According to a report on MyDrivers, the VR Play 2 will go on sale globally starting April 19.

Xiaomi launched its first VR headset last year. Xiaomi Mi VR headset features a two-way zipper design and dual front openings for easier adjustment of the smartphone. Weighing 208.7 grams, the device is made up of Lycra fabric. It is 201 mm in length, 91 mm in depth and 107 mm in height.

Further, Xiaomi Mi VR headset works with Mi VR companion app with 3D movies, 2D or gaming applications. Most of its content is from local Chinese platforms like Youku and QIY.

