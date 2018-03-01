Xiaomi teases new Mi TV series in India, likely to launch Mi TV 4A

Xiaomi could launch the Mi TV 4A series in India, the latest move to expand the smart TV segment. (Image source: Xiaomi/Twitter) Xiaomi could launch the Mi TV 4A series in India, the latest move to expand the smart TV segment. (Image source: Xiaomi/Twitter)

After launching the Mi LED Smart TV4 in India earlier this month, Xiaomi is gearing up to bring a new Mi TV series to the market. Xiaomi’s Manu Kamar Jain took to Twitter to tease a new TV series, marking the launch of the second television set in India. “Mi fans! Something new is coming to India! It’s time to switch to something smarter, slimmer and sleeker. Coming soon! Stay tuned”, he tweeted.

Simultaneously, Xiaomi Product Manager Sudeep Sahu also tweeted about the upcoming TV series, which according to him will be accessible to all. “Innovation should be accessible to everyone. We are bringing a new series enabling more people to #SwitchToSmart TV experience. Stay tuned for more info”, Sahu tweeted.

Both the tweets did not give any concrete evidence about the new Mi TV but we do get to know that the upcoming TV will be affordable and smaller in size compared to the Mi LED Smart TV 4, which has a 55-inch 4K HDR display and costs Rs 39,999 in India. Many believe Xiaomi plans to launch the Mi TV 4A series, which was launched in March last year. It was made available in 65-inch, 55-inch, 49-inch, and 43-inch screen sizes. Soon, the company added a 32-inch size in the Mi TV 4A series. The entry-level model in the Mi TV 4A series is priced at CNY 1,099 (or approx Rs 11,283) and goes up to Yuan 5,699 (or approx Rs 58,505) for the top-end 65-inch model. Apart from the Mi Tv 4A series, Xiaomi also sells the Mi TV 4C in its home market.

It isn’t surprising to see Xiaomi bringing a new TV to the Indian market soon. Its Mi LED Smart TV 4 has got a fairly good response from critics and consumers alike. We can expect the company to launch a 32-inch Full HD at an attractive price point, which would really help the company to expand the smart TV segment in India.

