Xiaomi Mi TV 4C with 9mm bezels, 4K HDR support launched in China

Xiaomi Mi TV 4C is powered by Qaud-core Amlogic T962 processor, clocked at 1.5GHz, with Mali 450 GPU. Xiaomi Mi TV 4C is powered by Qaud-core Amlogic T962 processor, clocked at 1.5GHz, with Mali 450 GPU.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4C series has been launched in China. Mi TV 4C series is available in two screen sizes – 43-inch and 55-inch. Both the TV sets feature bezels as slim as 9 mm, which is also the highlight of Xiaomi’s new TV series. In terms of specifications, Mi TV 4C is similar to company’s Mi TV 4A.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4C with 43-inch screen is priced at 1849 yuan (Rs 18,000 approx), and it gets FHD resolution. The bigger 55-inch TV, on the other hand, features a 4K HDR resolution. It is priced at 2649 (Rs 26,000 approx) yuan. Xiaomi Mi TV 4C 43-inch variant packs 1GB RAM and 8GB storage. The 55-inch version comes with 2GB RAM and 8GB internal storage.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4C is powered by Qaud-core Amlogic T962 processor, clocked at 1.5GHz, with Mali 450 GPU. The devices support dual-band Wi-Fi along with Bluetooth 4.2. People can play Dolby and DTS movies without the need of external player. It is unclear if Xiaomi plans to bring the new Mi TV 4C series to India.

Xiaomi launched its Mi TV 4 series at CES technology show in Las Vegas. The television series comes in 49-inches, 55-inches, and 65-inches screen sizes. The devices have a 4.9mm ultra-thin frameless metal body, thinner than some smartphones. It features a screen that is nearly edge-less along with a transparent stand. Other features include an independent Dolby Atmos cinematic sound system, Dolby and DTS dual audio decoding, and deep learning artificial intelligence system.

Video of the day

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd