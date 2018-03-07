Xiaomi to launch new Mi TV series in India today: Time, how to watch live stream, and more

Xiaomi will be launching a new TV series on March 7, which is today. The launch event starts at 3pm IST. Xiaomi will be launching a new TV series on March 7, which is today. The launch event starts at 3pm IST.

Xiaomi will launch a new Mi TV series in India on March 7, which is today. The event is scheduled to start at 3 pm IST and will be livestreamed on Mi Community, Mi.com, and Xiaomi’s official Facebook page. Though the company has been tight-lipped about the Mi TV series, many believe it could either be the Mi TV 4A or Mi TV 4C. It will be a smart TV for sure, just like the company’s recently launched Mi LED Smart TV 4.

For the past week, Xiaomi has been trying to build the hype around the Mi TV series on its social media channels. Last week, Manu Kumar Jain took to Twitter to tease the upcoming Mi TV series. Separately, Xiaomi Product Manager Sudeep Sahu hinted that the company’s second TV in India could be priced on an affordable side. It has been speculated that Xiaomi’s new Mi TV series will be smaller in size compared to the Mi LED Smart TV 4, which boasts a 55-inch display and costs Rs 39,999 in India. Xiaomi is using hashtag #SwitchToSmart for its new TV series.

Mi fans! Are you ready to #SwitchToSmart TV? Live stream starts at 3 PM on Mi Community, http://t.co/nVqFSYuXIq and Facebook!

Xiaomi has not confirmed which TV model it plans to bring to India, though the 43-inch Mi LED Smart TV 4C was previously found listed on the company’s official site. The same model was launched in China last year at a price of Yuan 1849 (or approx Rs 19,000). In India, the 43-inch model was listed for Rs 27,999. The Mi LED Smart TV 4C offers 4K HDR support and runs the company’s own PatchWall UI, though it won’t support popular apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The company could also bring the Mi TV 4A series to India. The entry-level 32-inch Mi TV 4A is priced at Yuan 1099 (or approx Rs 11,296) in China.

