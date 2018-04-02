Xiaomi Mi TV 4C with 50-inch 4K HDR display, Dolby Audio launched: Price, specifications

Xiaomi Mi TV 4C 50-inch model comes with ultra narrow bezels and 4K HDR support. Xiaomi Mi TV 4C 50-inch model comes with ultra narrow bezels and 4K HDR support.

Xiaomi has launched a new Mi TV 4C 5o-inch 4K HDR TV in China. The TV is priced at Yuan 2,199 in Xiaomi’s home market, which translates to around Rs 22,776 in India. Xiaomi Mi TV 4C is also available in 43 and 55-inch variants. Consumers can pre-order the Mi TV 5C 50-inch, while the first sale will happen on April 3 in China. As of now, there has been no word on the pricing and availability of the Mi TV 4C 50-inch 4K HDR TV in India.

As far as the TV’s features and specifications are concerned, Xiaomi Mi TV 4C 50-inch model comes with ultra narrow bezels and 4K HDR support. It has a 4K Ultra High-definition (UHD) panel with a resolution of 3840×2160 pixels, and viewing angle of 178-degree and 50 Hz refresh rate. The TV is powered by a 64-bit Cortex A53 quad-core processor which is clocked at 1.5Ghz along with Mali-450 750MHz GPU. It packs 2GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. Plus, the TV also supports Dolby Audio.

For connectivity options, the Mi TV 4C 50-inch model include 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, an Ethernet port for wired connectivity, two USB ports, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and Bluetooth v4.2. A Mi Remote Control remote is a part of the package, which supports voice-based search functionality.

On the software front, it is running on Xiaomi’s preparatory PatchWall UI which is based on an Android operating system. The UI is claimed to be intelligent that takes advantage of machine learning capabilities to know user’s TV viewing habits over a period of time.

