Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 40-inches model launched in China: Price, specifications

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 40-inches model with an Artificial Intelligence-powered voice system has been launched in China. The launch comes as Xiaomi India is gearing up to introduce a new Mi TV in the market. Earlier the Mi TV 4C was listed on the Mi.com India website for a price of Rs 27,999 for the 43-inches versions. Some reports have also said Xiaomi could launch the more budget friendly Mi TV 4A in India, though it remains to be seen if this will be the new version that has just launched in China.

The Mi TV 4A with 40-inches screen size is priced at Yuan 1699, which is nearly Rs 17,500 on conversion. The Mi TV 4A comes with Xiaomi’s own PatchWall OS, which is built on Android, though this is not an Android TV. Xiaomi recently launched the Mi Smart LED TV 4 in 55-inches in India at a price of Rs 39,999. The MI LED TV 4 is a smart 4K HDR enabled television set.

Mi TV 4A 40-inches specifications, features

The Mi TV 4A 40-inches is also a smart television set and this model comes with a full HD screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The Mi TV 4A 40-inches is powered by a 64-bit quad-core processor, comes with Dolby sound option and 1GB RAM coupled with 8GB storage. The processor used in the Mi TV 4A is the Amlogic L962-H8X clocked at 1.5Ghz. The TV also comes with Mali-450 GPU with up to 750MHz.

The display is a direct backlight type with viewing angle of up to 178-degrees supported and a contrast ratio of 5000: 1 and refresh rate of 60Hz. The Mi TV 4A also has WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 along with 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, 1 Ethernet port. It has two 8 watt speakers. The Mi TV 4A weighs 6 kg without the stand. The Mi TV 4A also comes with support for Bluetooth-based voice control via the remote. Xiaomi is yet to introduce the voice control option in the remote for Mi TV in India.

The Mi Smart LED TV 4 is currently available in India for a price of Rs 39,999. Xiaomi’s television set is available on Flipkart, Mi.com.

