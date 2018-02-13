Xiaomi Mi TV 4 to launch in India along with Redmi Note 5, reveals Flipkart page

Xiaomi Mi TV 4 will launch in India on February 14 along with the Redmi Note 5 series. Xiaomi Mi TV 4 will launch in India on February 14 along with the Redmi Note 5 series.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4 will launch in India on February 14 along with the Redmi Note 5 series. It also looks like the Mi TV 4 will be Flipkart exclusive. The e-commerce site has gone live with a new banner page for another upcoming Xiaomi product, which makes it pretty clear the Mi TV 4 is coming to India. Xiaomi itself has also shared a teaser, which indicated the launch of its television set in India.

According to the Flipkart banner, the new Xiaomi product will have a slim 4.9 mm body, and since there is no smartphone with such a thin profile, this is likely the Mi TV 4. Xiaomi Mi TV 4 was launched by the company at CES 2017 and it comes with 4.9mm ultra-thin frameless metal body. The Mi TV 4 was launched in three screen sizes: 49-inches, 55-inches, and the largest being 65-inches. We will have to wait and see which television size Xiaomi will pick for the India market.

The Flipkart page also talks about an all new Intelligent OS for this product and Lightning fast processor. It should be noted that Mi TV 4 in China is not an Android TV, but comes with the company’s own PatchOS, which also has AI-based features. The choice of OS in the Mi TV 4 in India will also be closely watched. On the Artificial Intelligence side, Xiaomi’s Mi TV 4 has deep learning artificial intelligence system to give accurate and smart recommendations to users, claims the company.

In terms of specifications, the Mi TV 4 also supports 4K HDR content. The 65-inch display version has a Mi TV Bar consisting of the mainboard and a sound system, which supports Dolby Atmos for better sound technology. The Mi TV 4 also has a quad-core 64-bit flagship TV processor, Dolby and DTS dual audio decoding. The Mi TV 4’s highlight is the fact that this is extremely thin and also comes with a transparent stand.

On the pricing front, Xiaomi launched the Mi TV 4 at Yuan 3,499 for the 49-inch version, which is around Rs 35,500 plus on conversion. The 55-inch version is priced at Yuan 3,999, which is nearly Rs 40,000 plus. The bigger one in the series, which is 65-inch Mi TV 4 is priced at Yuan 9,999 or nearly Rs 1,01,599 approximately. The Flipkart page also talks about how the product will be easy on the pocket, so there’s a chance that Xiaomi might just launch at the most budget-friendly version.

