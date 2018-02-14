Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 with 4K HDR display launched in India: Price, specifications

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 has been launched in India, featuring a 55-inch 4K display, HDR and Dolby Atmos support. Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 has been launched in India, featuring a 55-inch 4K display, HDR and Dolby Atmos support.

Xiaomi has launched the Mi LED TV 4, the company’s first commercially available television set in India. The announcement was made during Xiaomi’s product launch event, where it also launched the Redmi Note 5 and Note 5 Pro smartphones. Rumours that Xiaomi has been planning to launch a television set in India have been floating around for years, now the company has launched the Mi LED TV 4, which it plans to sell for Rs 39,999 on Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi Home stores from February 22.

The Mi LED TV 4 will be made available in a 55-inch screen size initially, the company said. Measuring up at just 4.9mm thick, the Mi LED TV 4 has been aesthetically designed television set with virtually no bezels. The LED TV is capable of offering a 4K resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels with HDR (or High Dynamic Range) and Dolby Atmos surround sound.

The TV is powered by a quad-core 64-bit TV processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 8GB memory. As for connectivity, you get Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, three HDMI ports, two USB ports, AV in, Ethernet port, and S/PDIF audio output. You also get a basic remote control, although the voice input feature is missing at the moment.

Also read: Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 first impressions: This 55-inch 4K HDR TV is different

Xiaomi promises its Mi LED TV 4 will be the smartest TV in the market. The TV uses a PatchWall UI on top of Android and uses artificial intelligence (AI) to curate content based on user’s viewing patterns over time. The user interface itself has been made for a large-screen TV that makes it easier to find the shows and channels which can be controlled everything from a simple remote. An option of universal search is also available. And the “smart” integration works with your regular set-up-box as well.

Although a dedicated app store is missing, Xiaomi has over 10 content partners that will provide both local and international content in over 15 regional languages. The list includes the likes of Alt Balaji, Voot, SunNxt, Hungama Play, and Hotstar, among others. The bigger focus has been on personalisation and curation. That would be a huge win for consumers.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd