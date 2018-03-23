Xiaomi Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A flash sale on Flipkart, Mi.com at 12 noon today: Price, specifications

Xiaomi Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A flash sale in India today on Flipkart, and Mi.com. Mi TV 4A in 43-inches in this photo. Xiaomi Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A flash sale in India today on Flipkart, and Mi.com. Mi TV 4A in 43-inches in this photo.

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 (55-inches), Mi LED Smart TV 4A in 43 and 32-inches will go on sale today at 12 noon on Flipkart and Mi.com. Xiaomi is sticking with a flash sale model for the three television sets. Mi LED Smart TV 4A in 32-inches has a price of Rs 13,999, while the 43-inches variant will cost Rs 22,999. The most expensive of the lot is the Mi LED TV 4, which has a 4K HDR panel and a price of Rs 39,999. Here are details of the Mi TV 4 series in India.

Mi LED TV 4A in 32-inches

Mi TV 4A in 32-inches has an LED display with HD resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. The refresh rate is 60Hz. This is a Smart TV from Xiaomi, which will come pre-loaded with content from the company’s partners. However, there is no Netflix or Amazon Prime Video on all three of Xiaomi’s Mi TVs.

The 32-inch Mi TV 4A is powered by a 64-bit quad-core processor with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage. It has a 2 USB ports (2.0), 3 HDMI ports, 1 AV port, 1 Ethernet, 1 earphone out and support for WiFi. The TV is powered by the Patchwall OS, and comes with a Mi Remote to control the set-top-box and the smart TV. It also has two 10W stereo speakers for audio. PatchWall OS is based on Android TV, but these are not Android TVs as such.

Mi LED TV 4A in 43-inches

The Mi TV 4A 43-inches has an LED display panel with resolution of 1920 x 1080 and a refresh rate of 60Hz. It is powered by the 64-bit Amlogic quad-core SoC with 1GB RAM + 8GB Storage. The Mi TV 4A has 3 HDMI ports, 3 USB ports, 1 Ethernet, 1 Earphone out, WIFI support at 2.4GHz 802.11 b/g/n. This also runs PatchWall OS and comes with the Mi Remote. The Mi TV system supports 13 Indian languages in total and content from 15 languages.

Mi TV 4 in 55-inches

The Mi LED Smart TV 4 in 55-inches has a price of Rs 39,999 and comes with a 4K UHD panel and support for HDR 10 format. This is a 55-inch LED display with ultra-thin bezels. The display resolution is 3840 x 2160 pixels and refresh rate of 60 Hz. Mi TV 4 comes with Dolby + DTS Cinema Audio quality support. It includes 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports (3.0 + 2.0) and support for Bluetooth: BLE 4.0 and WiFi as well. The processor is the Amlogic 64-bit quad-core one with 2GB RAM and 8GB storage.

