Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 2i launched: Will be ‘Made in India’, price starts at Rs 799

Xiaomi has two new power banks for the Indian market and these will be made in India. Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 2i will come in two variants: 20,000 mAh and 10,000 mAh and the company has partnered with China based Hi Pad technologies to set up a plant for the same in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The plant is Xiaomi’s third factory in the Indian market.

Mi Power Bank 2i is Xiaomi’s ‘i’ product for which the company had put out a teaser on its Twitter handle. The ‘i’ is for the Made in India Power Banks, which Xiaomi will start selling in the market. Xiaomi claims the Mi Power Bank is the top selling among the segment in the country, though officially there is no data from research firms to back this up. It also claims ‘fake’ Mi Power Banks end up selling a lot in the market and plans to combat this by adding a ‘Mi’ hologram to packaging of its ‘Made in India’ Power Banks.

The 10,000 mAh Mi Power Bank 2i is priced at Rs 799 in India and comes with anodised aluminium body, and 85 per cent conversion rate, which means an actual capacity of 6500 mAh. The 10,000 mAh Power Bank will also support dual-USB output. The 20,000 mAh Mi Power Bank 2i is priced at Rs 1,499 and this one also has support for Quick 3.0. Xiaomi will start selling these from November 23 on Mi.com and Mi Home stores. It will later make these available on Amazon India, Flipkart as well as other authorised offline partners.

“We started talking about producing our power banks in India close to a year back with Hi Pad. This factory is currently product 7 power banks per minute and we will ramp up production further as demand increases. After smartphones, this is our second biggest category. Our eventual aim is to manufacture components for the Power Bank like the shell, PCB circuit in India,” Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi India Managing Director said in an interaction with members of the media. However, he did not reveal the actual capacity of the Noida plant.

Jain said Xiaomi plans to manufacture most parts for the power bank in India by next year, but the actual Lithium Polymer battery will still be made in China. The Hi Pad plant in Noida makes this Xiaomi’s third factory in India. Xiaomi currently has two factories in India in partnership with Foxconn. The two factories are in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh and one is exclusive for Xiaomi. The Hi Pad factory is also exclusive to Xiaomi, meaning it will manufacture power banks only for the company.

