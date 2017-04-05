Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 with 7.9-inch display, 6600mAh battery launched in China

Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 is a spiritual successor to the Mi Pad 2 which was launched back in 2015. Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 is a spiritual successor to the Mi Pad 2 which was launched back in 2015.

Without making no fanfare at all, Xiaomi has announced a new tablet in China. The Mi Pad 3, as its name suggests, is the third-generation tablet, and a spiritual successor to the Mi Pad 2 which was launched back in 2015. Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 is priced at 1,499 Yuan in China, and it will become available starting on April 6 through the company’s official website, Jingdong Mall (JD.com) and Suning. The company did not release any information whether or not the device will hit the Indian market.

The third-generation Mi Pad resembles its predecessor, the Mi Pad 2, in terms of design, at least. In fact, nothing much has changed. It still looks a lot like the iPad. However, the same cannot be said about the hardware. The tablet sports a 7.9-inch with a resolution of 2048×1536 pixels and is powered by a MediaTek MT8176 processor, a hexa-core chipset clocked at 2.1GHz. The device packs in 4GB RAM and 64GB of on board storage. Xiaomi’s latest tablet runs Android 7.0 Nougat and the company’s MIUI 8 over the top.

On the camera front, the tablet gets a 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel front shooter. The tablet is further backed by a 6600mAh battery with support for 5V/2A fast charging. On the connectivity front, the tablet supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Blutooth 4.1, and USB Type-C charging port.

In contrast, the Mi Pad 2 featured a 7.9-inch (2048×1536) display, Intel Atom x5-Z8500 quad-core processor, 2GB RAM, and 16GB/64GB of internal storage. The second-gen tablet came with an 8-megapixel rear shooter, 5-megapixel front camera, a 6190mAh battery, and USB Type-C.

If you recall, the tablet was made available in Android as well Windows versions. There is however no word whether Xiaomi intends to launch the Windows variant of the Mi Pad 3.

