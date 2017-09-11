Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro with 15.6-inch display, Intel Core i7 chipset launched: Price, specifications

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro is seen as a competitor to Apple’s high-end MacBook Pro range. Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro is seen as a competitor to Apple’s high-end MacBook Pro range.

Xiaomi has taken the wraps off a brand new Mi Notebook Pro, as it strives to beat out Apple in the premium laptop market. Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro is seen as a competitor to Apple’s high-end MacBook Pro range. The announcement was made during the company’s special product launch event in Beijing.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook is by far the company’s most premium laptop. The laptop uses a magnesium allow chassis that promises increase in strength during day-to-day usage. The Mi Notebook comes with a large 15.6-inch display (1,920 x 1080) with Gorilla Glass 3 protection and a 6.52 narrow bezels on the sides. The flagship notebook also features a built-in fingerprint scanner embedded into the trackpad. This also means the laptop comes with support for Windows Hello.

Since this a high-end laptop, it’s specifications are bound to get top-notch. Under the hood, the laptop is powered by an Intel’s eight-generation chipset. Multiple configurations of the laptop will be made available in the market, the company said. There’s a Core i7 model clocked up to 4GHz with 16GB RAM, while another model features a smaller 8GB RAM. Finally, the Mi Notebook Pro will be available with Intel’s Core i5 processor and 8GB RAM. Xiaomi has added an SSD slot, and the top-end mode of the laptop sports a 256GB PCIs SSD.

The graphics on the laptop is managed by Nvidia GeForce MX150. In addition, Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro has an improved keyboard, a Harman Infinity custom speakers and Dolby certification. The laptop weighs around 1.95 kg – and there’s only one colour option available – dark gray. Other connectivity options include a 3-in-1 SD card slot, HDMI, Type-C port, 2 x USB 3.0 and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

As for pricing, the top-end model with Intel Core i7 with 16GB RAM costs RMB 6,9999 (or approx Rs 68,614). The other two variants with Core i7 8GB RAM and Core i5 8GB RAM will be available for RMB 6,399 (or approx Rs 62,732) and RMB 5599 (or approx Rs 54,889).

