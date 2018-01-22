Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air upgraded to Intel 8th gen processor, launched in China

Xiaomi has upgraded its Mi Notebook Air with Intel’s latest eight generation processors. Xiaomi has upgraded its Mi Notebook Air with Intel’s latest eight generation processors.

Xiaomi has upgraded its Mi Notebook Air with Intel’s latest eight generation processors. The new Mi Notebook Air with the latest Intel processor is now live on the company’s China website and will retail for 5399 Yuan, which is nearly Rs 53,000 plus on conversion. Xiaomi’s Mi Notebook Air has so far been limited to China and there’s no word on whether the company will bring these to markets like India.

In terms of changes, the Mi Notebook Air now has the eighth generation quad-core Intel Core i5 processor. The earlier 7th gen version had the core i7 processor and core i5 versions as well. The new Mi Notebook Air also comes in a Dark Gray colour option from now. Other specifications of the Mi Notebook Air remain pretty much the same.

The laptop comes with a 13.3-inch full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 (166 ppi), and a wide viewing angle of 170-degrees. It retains the slim all-metal body with 1.3 kg weight and 14.8 mm thickness. The Mi Notebook Air also has NVIDIA GeForce MX150 for graphics, 8GB DDR4 memory and 256GB PCIe SSD for storage.

Mi Notebook Air comes with the promise of 9.5 hours of battery life. There’s also 2GB GDDR5 memory for graphics. The laptop also comes with fingerprint identification support as well just like the previous version and comes with hard disk expansion option for another SSD. There’s also a web camera with 1MP resolution and 1280 x 720 video calling.

Xiaomi first launched its Mi Notebook Air Windows 10 laptop in 2016, and also introduced a 4G LTE version of the same. The 7th generation Intel Core processor versions were launched in 2017 and had a starting price of 4,999 Yuan for the 128GB version, while the 256GB storage model was priced at 5499 Yuan.

