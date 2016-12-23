Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air 4G with SIM connectivity launched in China

Both models run on Windows 10 and also come with a 1080p display and USB Type-C charging port. Both models run on Windows 10 and also come with a 1080p display and USB Type-C charging port.

Xiaomi on Friday launched the upgraded version of the Mi Notebook Air in China. Dubbed the Mi Notebook Air 4G, the laptop offers the SIM card slot that will allow users to connect to the internet without needing Wi-Fi. The Mi Notebook 4G has been priced at CNY 4,699 (Rs 45,843) for the 12.5-inch screen size, while the 13.3-inch model is priced at CNY 6,999 (Rs 62,282).

As the name suggests, the laptop comes with LTE Cat. 4G LTE connectivity support and is capable of delivering download speeds up to 150mbps. Xiaomi has tied up with China Mobile and buyers will get 4GB of data per month with the Mi Notebook Air 4G.

The 12.5-inch variant is powered by an Intel Core M3 processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB of SSD storage and additional SSD expansion slot. There’s no dedicated GPU on the 12.5-inch machine. The notebook comes in at 1.07kg. It is powered by 37Wh battery, which should last 11.5 hours.

On the other hand, the 13.3-inch model offers an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. Xiaomi has also provided 1GB DDR5 Nvidia GeForce GT 940MX GPU. Xiaomi also claims the 40Wh battery will last 9.5 hours on a single charge. It weighs 1.28kg.

Both models run on Windows 10 and also come with a 1080p display, USB Type-C charging port, an HDMI port, backlit keyboard, and will be available in either Gold or Silver.

The Chinese technology company released the Mi Notebook Air in July this year. It was touted to Xiaomi’s official entry into the notebook market. Almost six months later, Xiaomi has introduced the enhanced version of the Mi Notebook Air. However, the Mi Notebook Air 4G does seem to be an evolutionary upgrade.

Unfortunately, there’s no word on a global availability of the Mi Notebook Air 4G. The notebook is reserved for the Chinese market at this point.. It’s unclear if Xiaomi plans to launch the Mi Notebook Air 4G in India anytime soon.

