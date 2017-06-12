Refreshed Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air 13.3 with Intel 7th gen processors, fingerprint sensor launched

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air 13.3-inch launched in China. First sale on June 18. Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air 13.3-inch launched in China. First sale on June 18.

Xiaomi has launched a refreshed version of its ‘Mi Notebook Air 13.3’ with Intel Kaby Lake processors and few upgrades in China. Xiaomi first launched its Mi Notebook Air Windows 10 laptop in July last year, and it later followed up with a 4G version.

The latest Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air 13.3-inch model packs 7th generation Intel Core processors, instead of 6th gen. The new model also gets NVIDIA GeForce MX150 graphic card (up to 2GB GDDR5) as oppose to last year’s NVIDIA GeForce 940MX (1GB GDDR5).

Now it also includes a fingerprint sensor embedded on the upper right corner of the trackpad.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air features same 13.3-inch full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) 16: 9 display as last year’s model. The company says that with more powerful 7th gen Intel Core i7 processor, the new Notebook Air performance have been enhanced by 10 percent.

The Mi Notebook Air 13.3 is backed by 8GB DDR4 RAM and comes in two storage configuration of 128GB PCIe SSD and 256GB PCIe SSD. Other than that, It also packs custom AKG dual 2W Dolby Audio speakers like the previous generation models.

Xiaomi claims that battery backup on Mi Notebook Air 13.3 is about 9.5 hours. The 40Wh battery supports fast charging. It features two USB 3.0 port, one Type-C port and one HDMI port. Inside, it gets an extra expansion slot to fit in one more SSD. The laptop is merely 14.8mm thick and weighs only 1.2 Kg.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air: pricing and availability

The Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air 13.3-inch with the 7th generation Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage and NVIDIA GeForce MX150 is priced at 4,999 Yuan (roughly Rs 50,000). The 256GB storage model comes at 5499 Yuan (roughly Rs 55,000). Xiaomi hasn’t announced the pricing for Core i7 model as yet.

The new Mi Notebook Air 13.3 7th generation Core i5 models will be up for sale on June 18 at 12 AM in China. Registrations for sale have started already on Mi.com.

