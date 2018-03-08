Xiaomi Mi TV 4A price in India starts at Rs 13,999: Features, specifications, launch offers, etc

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A launched in 43-inches and 32-inches: Here are the detailed specifications and features. Xiaomi Mi TV 4A launched in 43-inches and 32-inches: Here are the detailed specifications and features.

Xiaomi has added two new Mi LED TV models in India. These are Mi LED Smart TV4A in 43 and 32-inches at a price of Rs 22,999 and Rs 13,999 respectively. The Mi TV 4A launch comes soon after Xiaomi introduced its Mi Smart LED TV 4 in 55-inches in India, which is a 4K HDR 10 enabled television set. The Mi LED TV 4 in 55-inches is priced at Rs 39,999 in India. So what are the key differences between the three Mi TVs? Here’s a detailed look.

Mi LED Smart TV 4A 43-inches: Price in India, Specs and Features

Mi LED Smart TV 4A in 43-inches is a smart television set powered by the company’s own PatchWall OS, which is based on Android TV. But remember, this is not an Android TV strictly speaking. The LED display panel has a resolution of 1920 x 1080, which is full HD with 178-degree viewing angles and a refresh rate of 60Hz.

Dimensions of the Mi LED Smart TV 4A in 43-inches are: 970 mm length and a height of 569 mm without the stand, but with the base stand it comes to 613 mm. The base width of the television set is 214 mm, and without the stand the television set weighs 7.37 kg. Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4A will include 2 base stands in the box as well. The television set supports table top and wall mounting options.

On the smart side, the Mi LED Smart TV 4A in 43-inches is powered by the 64-bit Amlogic quad-core SoC coupled with 1GB RAM + 8GB Storage. It also comes with two 10W stereo speakers. On the connectivity front, the Mi LED TV 4A has 3 HDMI ports, 3 USB ports, 1 Ethernet, 1 Earphone out, WIFI support at 2.4GHz 802.11 b/g/n along with a S/PDIF port.

Like the other Mi LED Smart TV 4, this one also comes with pre-loaded content from Patchwall OS and one remote control to manage the television set and the set-top box. With Xiaomi’s televisions, the focus is on showing the content in the form of cards and there is more regional content. Xiaomi is pulling content directly from services like Hungama, Sab, VooT, etc, and YouTube, though there is no Netflix or Amazon Prime Video support.

Xiaomi claims it supports most set-top-boxes for the remote control feature. The Mi TV system supports

13 languages in total: English, Marathi, Hindi, Gujarati, Bengali, Punjabi, Tamil, Oriya, Telugu Urdu, Kannada, Malayalam and Assamese. When it comes to content, there is support for 15 languages in total. All languages in the above list are included, along with Rajasthani and Bhojpuri content as well. The price in India for the Mi LED Smart TV 4A is Rs 22,999 and it will go on sale on March 13 on Flipkart and Mi.com. It will be up for sale every Tuesday after the first sale on March 13, says Xiaomi.

Mi LED Smart TV 4A 32-inches: Price in India, Specs and Features

The Mi LED Smart TV 4A in 32-inches is not a full HD resolution one. This one has an LED display as well, but with 1366 x 768 pixels resolution, though the viewing angles supported are 178-degrees like the other television set. The refresh rate is 60Hz.

The 32-inch Mi LED TV 4A is also powered by the same 64-bit quad-core processor coupled with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage. Dimensions of the 32-inch variant are: 733 mm in length and 435 mm in height without the stand. The television has a base width of 180 mm, including the stand and weighs 3.9 kg without the stand.

The Mi LED Smart TV 4A in 32-inches will also come with support for wall mount as well a base stand. For connectivity, it has a 2 USB ports (2.0 ), 3 HDMI ports (1 contains ARC), 1 AV port, 1 Ethernet, 1 earphone out, and support for WiFi 2.4GHz 802.11 b/g/n. The TV is powered by the same Patchwall OS which has focus on regional content. It also supports 13 languages for the system settings and 15 languages for content, which is the same as the other television set.

The Mi LED TV 4A in 32-inches also has the Mi Remote to control the set-top-box and the smart tv with just one remote. It also has a two 10W stereo speakers for audio. The Mi LED Smart TV 4A (32-inches) is priced at Rs 13,999. This one will be available online every Friday, beginning March 16 across Mi.com and Flipkart.

Mi LED Smart TV 4 55-inches: Price in India, Specs and Features

The Mi LED Smart TV 4 in 55-inches is most the expensive of the lot and also packed with more features. This is a 4K enabled display, which means the resolution supported is much higher than the two other. The television set also support content, which is shot in HDR 10 format, though such high-quality content is not yet available via OTT players in India.

The Mi LED Smart TV 4 has a 55-inch LED display with ultra-thin bezels. The display resolution is 3840 x 2160 pixels with 178-degree viewing angles and refresh rate of 60 Hz. The television set is only 4.9 mm in thickness and a total length of 1231.1 mm, and height of 730.6 mm without the stand. At its thickest point the TV’s width is 48 mm, while the base width is 216.5 mm. The weight of the television set is 17.2 kg without the stand.

The Mi TV 4 comes with Dolby + DTS Cinema Audio quality support. On the connectivity front, the Mi TV 4 with 4K support includes 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports (3.0 + 2.0). It also includes Bluetooth: BLE 4.0 and one S/PDIF port.

The Mi LED TV 4 is powered by the Amlogic 64-bit quad-core processor along with a Mali T830 GPU. It has 2GB RAM and 8GB storage and comes with dual-band WiFi (802.11 ac). Mi LED TV 4 is also powered by PatchWall OS from the company. Xiaomi claims these television sets have 500,000 hours of content. Once again the Mi LED TV remote can be used to control the regular cable set-top-box as well. Price of the Mi LED TV 4 is Rs 39,999 and it will go on sale on March 13 on Flipkart and Mi.com.

