Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 FAQ: Price, servicing, specifications and everything else to know

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 has been priced at Rs 39,999, making it the cheapest TV in India with 4K UHD resolution and HDR10 support. Here are all your questions around this answered. Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 has been priced at Rs 39,999, making it the cheapest TV in India with 4K UHD resolution and HDR10 support. Here are all your questions around this answered.

Mi LED TV 4, the most anticipated device from Xiaomi to hit the Indian market, has made its debut. The Mi LED TV’s success will be crucial for the company’s growth in India – its most successful market outside of China. The interest in the Mi LED TV 4 is relatively high, given the fact that Xiaomi is selling the 4K UHD TV at a price of Rs 39,999. In practice, that means you are going to have to try very hard to get your hands on it since in the past we have seen that new Xiaomi products get sold out quickly. Still there are a lot of questions about Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4. Here’s our FAQ on everything to know about Xiaomi’s latest product.

What is the price of Mi LED TV 4 in India? When can I buy the Mi TV in India?

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 has been priced at Rs 39,999, making it the cheapest TV in India with 4K UHD resolution and HDR10 support. You’ll be able to buy the Mi LED TV 4 in a 55-inch screen size. The Mi LED TV 4 will go on sale in India from February 22. It will be available for purchase from Mi.com, Flipkart, and Mi Home stores. All owners are entitled to get 3-month subscription to SonyLIV and Hungama Play, the Mi IR cable, and on-site installation for free as part of the launch offers.

So what’s different about Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4?

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 is a different looking TV, with barely-visible bezels and it is only 4.9 mm in total thickness. The top half is extremely thin, while the bottom half expands a bit as it houses the components, internals, sound system and connectivity ports. The Mi LED TV 4 has a 2USB Ports (1 USB 3.0 and 1 USB 2.0) and three HDMI ports.

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 will go on sale in India from February 22. It will be available to buy from Mi.com, Flipkart, and Mi Home stores. Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 will go on sale in India from February 22. It will be available to buy from Mi.com, Flipkart, and Mi Home stores.

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 supports both 4K UHD and HDR10. What does this mean?

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 comes with a 4K display with HDR10 support. To simply put, 4K (or Ultra HD as it is commonly known) offer four times the pixels of an HD screen, meaning you’re getting more pixels and support for content shot in this resolution. Your standard full HD TV is limited to 1920 x 1080 pixels but 4K UHD has a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. For that reason, 4K screens are noticeably sharper than 1080p screens. Still 4K content is needed to enjoy such screens, and Amazon and Netflix which have 4K content are missing from Mi TV.

Also: Mi LED TV 4 first impressions: At 39,999, Xiaomi’s 4K HDR TV wants to change the game

HDR stands for High Dynamic Range. Not only does the Mi LED TV 4 comes with 4K UHD resolution display, it also supports the industry standard HDR10. This means that content which is shot in HDR10 will be supported. However, HDR10 content is not yet available in India on Amazon Prime Video or Netflix. With HDR, the TV will have brighter, rich colours and better contrast than standard range content. HDR10 is supported by many TV manufacturers around the world, including Samsung, Sony, LG, Panasonic etc.

What about the OS on Mi LED TV 4? Is it going to be Android TV?

This is not an Android TV. Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 is running on an Android Open Source (AOC) platform and on the top we have the PatchWall UI. As far as its implementation is concerned, the approach is rather similar to Xiaomi’s MIUI – a custom interface designed for smartphones and tablets. Think the PatchWall UI as MIUI for TVs.

This is not an Android TV. Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 is running on an Android Open Source (AOC) platform and on the top we have the PatchWall UI. This is not an Android TV. Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 is running on an Android Open Source (AOC) platform and on the top we have the PatchWall UI.

Xiaomi says the company has worked a lot to make the PatchWall UI work for the Indian market. The interface is heavily customised for India. The interface takes advantage of machine learning to suggest content based on consumer viewing habits, claims the company. Also, there’s the ability to search content playing on the set-to-box with the Mi Remote itself, meaning a user does not have to keep switching remotes.

Meanwhile, Android TV is based on the Android mobile OS, but has been tweaked to work on large-screen TVs. With full Google support baked in, Android TV also supports the Google Play Store to deliver content. Plus, it offers you can option to play games and works with a range of Bluetooth controllers as well. This is not an option on Mi LED TV 4.

What about the content? Does it support apps like Netflix or Amazon Prime Video?

There is no way to download apps on the Mi LED TV 4, however, the company is promising enough content. Xiaomi has inked tie-ups with over 10 notable OTT content partners, including Hotstar, Voot, Sony LIV, Hungama Play, and ALTBalaji, among others. The total programming from these services comes to around 500,000 hours. And around 80 per cent of the content is free. The company says the focus has been to provide local content, available in multiple languages.

There is no way to download apps on the Mi LED TV 4, however, the company is promising enough content. There is no way to download apps on the Mi LED TV 4, however, the company is promising enough content.

Netflix and Amazon Prime video are missing from the catalogue at this point, leaving most users without a choice for watching their favorite shows. This is a bit controversial, after all people would expect these popular apps to work on a smart TV from the day one.

What about servicing and warranty I’m getting with the Mi LED TV 4?

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Xiaomi’s Product Operation Manager Sudeep Sahu told that the Mi LED TV 4 owners will be get the standard one year warranty on the TV set. There’s another one year warranty on the panel itself. So essentially, you will get two-year warranty with the Mi television set. Sahu also addressed queries about the servicing part.

As it has been made clear, Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 will be made available from Mi.com and Mi Home stores from Feb 22, in addition to Flipkart. For instance, if you buy the TV from Mi.com, Xiaomi will take care of servicing and installation. As soon as you buy the TV, a delivery guy will deliver the product at your doorsteps and very next day, the company’s servicing team will install the TV, followed by the demo. But if you’ve bought the TV from Flipkart, then it will be the e-commerce site who will handle the installation and after sales service as well. Xiaomi says Flipkart’s team has been trained by the company, so users should not worry about the same.

If you have any more questions about Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 , tell us in the comments below, or head over to our Facebook page. We’ll try to answer all your questions before the TV goes on sale.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd