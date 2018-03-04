Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4C 43-inch model listed on official site, likely to cost Rs 27,999 in India

The 43-inch Mi LED Smart TV 4C has been listed on the company’s official store in India, priced at Rs 27,999. The 43-inch Mi LED Smart TV 4C has been listed on the company’s official store in India, priced at Rs 27,999.

A few weeks ago, we learned that Xiaomi will launch a new TV series in India, a move that suggested that the company wants to expand its smart TV portfolio in the market. If rumours are to be believed the company could launch the Mi LED Smart TV 4C series on March 7. While Xiaomi is mum about which TV model it plans to launch next week, the 43-inch Mi LED Smart TV 4C has been listed on the company’s official store in India, priced at Rs 27,999.

This is the same TV model which made its debut in China in October last year. The 43-inch model has been selling in Xiaomi’s home market for Yuan 1849 (or approx Rs 19,000). In India, however, the unannounced Mi LED Smart TV 4C 43-inch model can be seen listed for Rs 27,999 on the company’s online store. Although its list price is Rs 27,999, we can expect Xiaomi to sell the smart TV at an affordable price point. Plus, we should not trust the listed price blindly, because the TV is currently seen as out of stock from the online store.

For those who’re not aware, Xaiomi Mi LED Smart TV 4C offers a Full HD (1080p) display, a quad-core processor, 1GB RAM, 8GB internal storage, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 4.2 among others. The 43-inch model runs on PatchWall UI, which is based on Android.

#SwitchToSmart Explore a brand new universe with the super cool product that @XiaomiIndia will launch on 7th March! Stay tuned 😎 pic.twitter.com/ZjxC9txeQp — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) March 3, 2018

Earlier this month, Xiaomi launched the Mi LED Smart TV 4 55-inch model in India. The company is well aware of the initial reaction to the 55-inch 4K HDR model and the increasing positive reaction followed. Xiaomi’s Mi LED Smart TV 4 55-inch model is priced at Rs 39,999.

