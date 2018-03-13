Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4A first sale in India today at 12 PM: Price, launch offer, specifications, etc

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4A first sale in India will be held via Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi Home Stores on March 13 at 12 PM. Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4A first sale in India will be held via Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi Home Stores on March 13 at 12 PM.

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4A will go on its first sale in India via Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi Home Stores on March 13, which is today, at 12 PM. Xiaomi’s Mi LED Smart TV, which was launched last month, will also go on sale via the same platforms alongside the Mi LED Smart TV 4A. Xiaomi will make its Mi LED Smart TV 4A in two sizes – one with a 32-inch screen size and the other with a 43-inch screen size. Price in India starts at Rs 13,999 making it one of the cheapest smart TVs in India. Both smart TVs run the company’s PatchWall UI, which is based on an Android Open Source (AOC) platform. Xiaomi says the nterface has been tailored for the Indian market. However, there is no way to download apps on the smart TVs.

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4A price in India and launch offers

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4A 32-inch model is priced at Rs 13,999, while the 43-inch model costs Rs 22,999. The TV series was launched in India on March 7. People who buy the Mi LED Smart TV 4A can avail a cashback of Rs 2,200 on purchase of JioFi 4G Hotspot device. Meanwhile, the Mi LED Smart TV 4 was announced in India on February 14. It comes with a 55-inch 4K HDr display and costs Rs 39,999.

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4A 32-inch features and specifications

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4A 32-inch model features a 32-inch HD display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. The TV is powered by a quad-core Amlogic processor coupled with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage. Other features include a 20w speaker output, 802.11a/b/g/ n, support for three HDMI ports, two USB ports, an Ethernet port, and an AV port.

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4A 43-inch features and specifications

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4A 43-inch model gets a Full HD (1080p) display. It runs a Quad-core Amlogic processor with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 802.11a/b/g/ n, Bluetooth 4.2, Dolby, and DTS sound. The TV also supports HDR 10.

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4A content partnerships

Xiaomi has tied-up with over 10 OTT content partners, including Hotstar, Voot, Sony LIV, Hungama Play, and ALTBalaji, among others for the Mi LED Smart TV 4A. Around 80 per cent of the content is free and will be available in multiple regional languages.

