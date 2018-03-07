Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 32-inch and 43-inch models launched in India: Price, sale date, features etc

Xiaomi’s new Mi LED lineup comes in 32-inch and 43-inch screen sizes. Both smart TVs run on the company’s PatchWall UI, which is based on Android. Xiaomi’s new Mi LED lineup comes in 32-inch and 43-inch screen sizes. Both smart TVs run on the company’s PatchWall UI, which is based on Android.

Xiaomi has expanded the smart TV segment with the launch of the Mi LED Smart TV 4A in India. The Mi LED Smart TV 4A series is available in two models; one with a 32-inch screen size and the other with a 43-inch screen size. Both smart TVs run on the company’s PatchWall UI, which is based on Android.

The 32-inch and 43-inch TVs are priced in India at Rs 13,999 and Rs 22,999, respectively. The new Xiaomi TV models will be made available in India starting March 13, which is the day when the first sale will take place. Both models will be available on Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. As for offers, there will be cashback of Rs 2,200 on the purchase of JioFi 4G Hotspot device. Xiaomi recently launched the Mi LED Smart TV 4 in India which comes with a 55-inch 4K HDR display and costs Rs 39,999.

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4A 32-inch: Specifications and features

The 32-inch is the cheapest among the newly launched smart TVs. It comes with a 32-inch HD display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. The TV is powered by a quad-core Amlogic processor, 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, 20w speaker output, 802.11a/b/g/ n, three HDMI ports, two USB ports, an Ethernet port, and an AV port.

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4A 43-inch: Specifications and features

The 43-inch model, on the other hand, comes with a Full HD (1080p) display, a quad-core Amlogic processor, 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, Wi-Fi, 802.11a/b/g/ n, Bluetooth 4.2, Dolby, and DTS sound. Plus, the TV also supports HDR 10.

Presenting India’s ultimate smart TVs – #MiTV4A 32 and 43 inch.

– 500,000+ hours of content (80% free)

– PatchWall OS

– 20W DTS-HD sound

– 1 Remote with just 11 buttons to access everything, even your set-top box#SwitchToSmart pic.twitter.com/MQCh5QT0iX — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) March 7, 2018

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4A: PatchWall UI and app support

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4A is running on an Android Open Source (AOC) platform and on the top we have the PatchWall UI. The interface has been tailored for the Indian market. However, there is no way to download apps on the smart TVs. Xiaomi has tied-up with over 10 OTT content partners, including Hotstar, Voot, Sony LIV, Hungama Play, and ALTBalaji, among others. Both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are missing from the catalogue at this point. The total programming from these services comes to around 500,000 hours. And around 80 per cent of the content is free. Also, the content will be available in multiple regional languages.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd