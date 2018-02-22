Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4 next sale on February 27 via Flipkart

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4 next sale will be held on February 27 at 12PM IST on Tuesday. Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4 next sale will be held on February 27 at 12PM IST on Tuesday.

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4 went out of stock in a few minutes on Flipkart in its first sale. The next sale for the 4K HDR TV will happen on February 27 at 12 noon and users need to click on Notify Me option to get alerts. Mi LED Smart TV 4 is priced at Rs 39,999, making it the cheapest 4K HDR TV in the market.

For those who’re not aware, Xiaomi has started selling TV sets in India. This is the first time Xiaomi has launched a TV outside of China. Mi LED Smart TV 4 has a 55-inch screen, compete with 4K resolution and HDR10 (High Dynamic Range) support. The TV measures 4.9mm, which is slimmer than the iPhone X’s 7.7 thickness. The top half is extremely thin, while the bottom half expands a bit as it houses the components, internals, sound system and connectivity ports. The Mi LED TV 4 has a 2USB Ports (1 USB 3.0 and 1 USB 2.0) and three HDMI ports.

This smart TV is powered by Amlogic 64-bit quad-core processor along with a Mali T830 GPU; comes with 2GB RAM and 8GB storage. Xiaomi’s Mi LED TV 4 also has dual-band WiFi (802.11 ac) and Bluetooth 4.0. It also comes with Dolby+DTS Cinema Audio quality support.

In terms of software, Mi LED Smart TV 4 is running on an Android Open Source (AOC) platform and on the top we have the PatchWall UI. There is no way to download apps on the Mi LED Smart TV 4, however, the company is promising substantial content. Xiaomi has partnered with over 10 prominent OTT content partners, including Hotstar, Voot, Sony LIV, Hungama Play, and ALTBalaji, among others. Unfortunately, Netflix and Amazon Prime video are missing from the catalogue at this point.

