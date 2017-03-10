Xiaomi Mi In-Ear Headphones Pro HD launched in India at Rs 1999

The headphones have a rounded 45-degree in-ear design, making sure they fit perfectly into ears. The headphones have a rounded 45-degree in-ear design, making sure they fit perfectly into ears.

Xiaomi has launched its Mi In-Ear Headphones Pro HD in the Indian market. The Mi In-Ear Headphones Pro HD have been priced at Rs 1,999. The new headphones are now available on the company’s own online store. .

Mi In-Ear Headphones Pro HD come with hybrid dual-dynamic and balanced armature drivers. The company claims the dual dynamic driver is made with graphene material that produces sounds that are rich, sharp and clear. Xiaomi has taken the help of 4-time Grammy Award winning tuner, Luca Bignari, for scientific acoustic tuning of the Mi In-Ear Headphones Pro HD.

The headphones have a rounded 45-degree in-ear design, making sure they fit perfectly into ears. The ear buds are made of high-grade silicon and they come in four different pairs including XS, S, M and L sizes. The Mi In-Ear Headphones Pro HD are made of highly stretchable matte wiring for durability and less tangling. Xiaomi has sand-blasted the Mi In-Ear Headphones Pro HD to ensure the headphones remain hard and resistant to scratches.

Mi In-Ear Headphones Pro HD will go on sale @12pm! Planning to buy 1? Share a screenshot of your order & we’ll double it for a lucky winner! pic.twitter.com/7rQgPgOsL9 — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) March 10, 2017

The headphones come with an inline microphone for making and receiving calls. It also comes with a three-button remote to let you play/pause, and increase / decrease volume. This functionality ensures the headphones work with both iOS and Android devices. The Mi In-Ear Headphones Pro HD weigh 17 grams and will be offered in silver colour.

