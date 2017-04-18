Xiaomi Mi Headphones Comfort with superior sound quality launched at Rs 2999

Mi Headphones Comfort are over-the-ear headsets offer a simple and clean design. Mi Headphones Comfort are over-the-ear headsets offer a simple and clean design.

Xiaomi has introduced a new pair of over-the-ear headphones in the Indian market. The Mi Headphones Comfort offer a minimalist design and uncompromised comfort. Priced at Rs. 2,999, these pair of headphones will be available through the company’s website, Mi.com.

The Mi Headphones Comfort are over-the-ear headsets, offering a simple and clean design. The headphones are lightweight and come with comfortable headband with soft PU leather earcups that should eliminate sound leakage. They feature a 3.5mm jack, which means you can use them with any smartphone or MP3 player of choice. Xiaomi touts these headphones also come with the Hi-Res audio certification.

Launching Mi Headphones Comfort: beautiful, great sound & super comfortable. Only ₹ 2,999 😀 Buy from http://t.co/lzFXOcGyGQ starting tomm. pic.twitter.com/K0iD203Nkj — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) April 17, 2017

These headphones come with a gesture control interface on the left ear cup which can be used to control music as well as answering calls. For instance, pressing twice on the left ear cup allows pause while pressing once answers calls.

Also read: Xiaomi Mi 6 launch on April 19: Here’s all we know so far

The Mi Headphones Comfort feature 1.4 meter long TPE stretchable audio cable. Xiaomi claims the wires on the headphones are non-toxic, and heat-resistant. It has a sensitivity of 107dB with 32ohm speaker impedance and a frequency range of 20 to 40,000 Hertz.

Also read: Reliance Jio is no longer free: Here are the tariffs and plans explained

Meanwhile, Xiaomi is all set to unveil its Mi 6 and Mi 6 Plus in a special event on Wednesday. The flagship devices will be announced in the Beijing University of Technology Gymnasium.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd