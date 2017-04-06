Xiaomi Mi Fan festival: Redmi 4A rose gold variant launched, deals on Mi Band 2, power bank and more

Xiaomi also launched Rose Gold colour variant of its Redmi 4A smartphone, which is exclusively available on Mi.com. It costs Rs 5,999. Xiaomi also launched Rose Gold colour variant of its Redmi 4A smartphone, which is exclusively available on Mi.com. It costs Rs 5,999.

Xiaomi is celebrating its seventh birthday today with Mi Fan festival on Mi.com. The company has tonnes of deals, discounts, special offers and cashbacks for customers, along with Re 1 sale on app. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Mi Band 2 and 10,000mAh Mi Power bank in limited quantities will be up for grabs during Xiaomi’s Re 1 app-only flash sale. The site has a bar code to download Mi Store app as well.

Xiaomi also launched Rose Gold colour variant of its Redmi 4A smartphone, which is exclusively available on Mi.com. It costs Rs 5,999. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Redmi Note 3 with Rs 100 on soft case, Mi 5 and Mi Max Prime (available on 0 per cent EMI) smartphones can be bought from the site as well.

Users will get up to Rs. 200 off on purchasing the Mi Protect accidental and liquid damage insurance for the Xiaomi-branded smartphone. The price may vary depending on the model.

Xiaomi has special bundles of gadgets which can be bought together at discounted price. For example, Xiaomi’s air purifier bundle which has Mi Air Purifier 2 and Mi Air Purifier filter can be bought at Rs 10,998 instead of Rs 12,498. There’s holiday bundle with Bluetooth speaker, selfie stick, in-ear headphones basic matte at Rs 3,297 and fitness bundle with Mi Band 2 and Mi Capsule earphones at Rs 2,598.

Other Xiaomi bundles include pro bundle with Mi In-ear headphones Pro HD and 10,000mAh power band pro at Rs 3,498 and power bundle with standard adapter, USB cable and 2,000mAh power bank at Rs 2,497.

Other deals include Rs 500 off on Mi Air Purifier 2, which now costs Rs 9,499 instead of Rs 9,999, Rs 100 off on Mi VR Play and Rs 500 off on Mi Air Purifier Filter. Xiaomi is offering a discount of Rs 200 on Mi Band Black, 2,000mAh Mi Power Bank White, 10,000mAh Mi Power Bank Silver and Mi In-Ear Headphones Pro which can now be bought at Rs 799, Rs 1,999, Rs 1,199 and Rs 1,599 respectively.

There’s an exclusive cashback offer which gives users purchasing with State Bank of India Debit and Credit Cards a 5 per cent cashback on a minimum transaction value of Rs 5,000. The offer will valid on April 6 from 10am till 11.59pm.

