Xiaomi Mi Earphones, Mi Earphones Basic launched in India: Price and features

Xiaomi has launched the Mi Earphones and the Mi Earphones Basic in India, the latest in its range of in-ear headphones. Priced at Rs 699 and Rs 399 respectively, the headphones are available on Mi.com, which is the company’s India website.

Xiaomi Mi Earphones Basic comes with 3rd generation balanced damping system that controls sound and air flow to provide stereo effects, low bass and a balanced output. Each of the earpieces on these earphones feature an aluminium sound chamber, said to be anodised to prevent corrosion. The earpieces are also scratch-resistant as well as slip-resistant. Mi Earphones Basic’s AUX cable offers a 45-degree tilt for better fitting, and users can control volume, tracks, play/pause through the panel placed alongside the microphone. It is available in Balck and Red colour options.

Xiaomi Mi Earphones provide dynamic bass, thanks to an aerospace-grade metal composite layer that is placed between two PET layers for uniform sound across the frequency range. Created in a 20-step process, the metal chambers of the Mi Earphones involve diamond cutting, CD engraving, drawing and aluminium anodising. Mi earphones use 3rd generation damping system as well. Mi Earphone feature a MEMS microphone and come with a remote through the in-built microphone. Xiaomi says its controller should work on most Android devices, though the volume buttons might not be supported on iOS devices. The Mi Earphones are available in Black and Silver colour options.

Xiaomi Mi Earphones and Xiaomi Mi Earphones Basic come with silicone earbuds, that are available in three sizes- XS, S and L. As a part of launch offer, Xiaomi is also offering a Rs 100 discount on the purchase of the Mi Earphones and Mi Earphones Basic along with a Redmi 5 or Redmi Note 5 handset.

