Xiaomi Mi Car Charger, Mi 2-in-1 USB Cable launched in India

The Mi Car Charger is priced at Rs 799, down 20 per cent from usual price of Rs 999. (Image Credit: Mi.com) The Mi Car Charger is priced at Rs 799, down 20 per cent from usual price of Rs 999. (Image Credit: Mi.com)

Xiaomi had added two new accessories to its product line. The new accessories include the Mi Car Charger and Mi 2-in-1 USB Cable. Both accessories are available from the company’s online store in India. Interestingly, Xiaomi is selling these accessories at discounted prices from Mi.com. The Mi Car Charger is priced at Rs 799, down 20 per cent from usual price of Rs 999. Meanwhile, the Mi 2-in-1 USB Cable is priced at Rs 299, down from Rs 399.

Xiaomi’s Mi Car Charger is a typical car charger in terms of functionality and features. The Mi Car Charger supports both 12V and 24V power ports. Xiaomi claims the Mi Car Charger has the ability to automatically adjusts its output level based on the connected device.

Plus, the charger is compatible with smartphones and tablets from Xiaomi, Samsung, Apple, HTC, Google, and BlackBerry. The company says the Mi Car Charger can even charge the latest Apple MacBook when paired with a USB Type-C charger. The Mi Car Charger has a metallic design and has been developed through an 18-step process including CNC milling.

Alongside the Mi Car Charger, Xiaomi also announced the Mi 2-in-1 (Micro USB to Type-C) USB cable. The cable is 100 cm long, and supports quick charging and safe charging. “Charge and sync your Micro USB devices as well as Type-C devices using just one cable”, the company’s says on the product page.

The Mi 2-in-1 USB Cable is priced at Rs 299, down from Rs 399. (Image Credit: Mi.com) The Mi 2-in-1 USB Cable is priced at Rs 299, down from Rs 399. (Image Credit: Mi.com)

In another news, Xiaomi Mi A1 has been launched as a new Android One smartphone in collaboration with Google. This is the first smartphone from the Chinese company to come with a dual-camera setup in India. At Rs 14,999, Xiaomi Mi A1 is also the most expensive Android One smartphone in the Indian market.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd