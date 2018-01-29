Xiaomi Mi Box 4, Mi Box 4c smart TV boxes with 4K HDR support launched in China

Xiaomi Mi Box 4 and Mi Box 4c, both of which are smart TV boxes with 4K HDR format support and an AI-based UI, have been announced by the company in China. Xiaomi Mi Box 4 and Mi Box 4c, both of which are smart TV boxes with 4K HDR format support and an AI-based UI, have been announced by the company in China.

Xiaomi Mi Box 4 and Mi Box 4c, two new smart TV boxes with 4K HDR format support, have been announced by the company in China. The two smart TV boxes from Xiaomi will go on sale from February 1 in the China market and are currently up for pre-orders on the official Mi.com website. The Mi Box 4 series will succeed Mi Box 3. Xiaomi is yet to launch any of these smart TV boxes in the Indian market. The Mi Box 4 and Mi Box 4C come with an artificial intelligence-based user interface (UI) as well.

Xiaomi’s Mi Box 4 is priced at 349 Yuan, which is around Rs 3500, while the other Mi Box 4c is priced at 249 Yuan (Rs 2500 approximately). Xiaomi’s Mi Box 4 series comes equipped with the company’s PathWall AI-voice system. Xiaomi says the Mi Box 4 is easy to use for elderly people as well as children thanks to the simple UI. A user can rely on their voice to control the smart TV box. The Mi Box 4 and Mi Box 4c both come with 4K HDR content supported.

Dimensions of the Mi Box 4 and Mi Box 4c are the same. The Mi Box 4 series has the following dimensions: 95mm x 95mm x 16mm and both devices weigh 145 gms. Both are powered by the Amlogic Cortex-A53 quad-core processor, clocked at 1.5GHz with Mali-450 GPU. While the Mi Box 4c, which has a more budget pricing comes with 1GB RAM, the Mi Box 4 has 2GB RAM onboard. Both come with 8GB high-speed flash memory on board.

The Mi Box 4 and Mi Box 4c also support WiFi 802.11b /g/n with 2.4GHz channel support. However, the smaller Mi Box 4c does not have Bluetooth support, though the Mi Box 4 has Bluetooth 4.1+ on it. The Mi Box 4 series also comes with one HDMI 2.0 port, one USB 2.0 port and a 3.5 mm composite audio and video output port as well. The Mi Box 4 and Mi Box 4c will also include the Mi infrared remote control (for the Mi Box 4c) and HDMI high-definition data cable as well.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd