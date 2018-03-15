Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale launched in India: Price, specifications and features

Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale has been designed with a sleek tempered glass complete with an anti-slip finish and polished glass features to ensure a sturdy grip, even for wet feet. Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale has been designed with a sleek tempered glass complete with an anti-slip finish and polished glass features to ensure a sturdy grip, even for wet feet.

Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale has been launched in India at Rs 1,999. The company’s latest fitness product is said to offer ten precise data points about the user’s body, including weight, fat percentage, body water percentage, bone mass, BMI, muscle mass, etc. Mi Body Composition Scale will be available on Mi.com starting March 15 at 12 PM. The device sports a sleek design and has an anti-slip finish. It can automatically identify adults and children and can store up to 16 user profiles. Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale is compatible with devices running Android version 4.4 and above, as well as iOS 8.0 and above.

Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale takes advantage of a series of complex algorithms and advanced Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA) to showcase the most accurate statistics. Mi Body Composition Scale can be synced with the Mi Fit app that lets users view their data in a graph. In terms of units, it supports catties, kilograms, and pounds which are switchable. Mi Body Composition Scale is said to offer up to 8 months of usage, thanks to Bluetooth 4.0 technology that uses up low energy. It uses four standard AAA batteries.

Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale has been designed with a sleek tempered glass complete with an anti-slip finish and polished glass features to ensure a sturdy grip, even for wet feet. The LED display lights three seconds after the user steps on the Mi Body Composition Scale. The company says the light sensor automatically adjusts brightness for readability in different conditions. The device measures 14.75 mm at its thinnest point. It can be bought in a white finish option. Dimensions of Mi Body Composition Scale are 300 x 300 x 20 mm and it weighs 1.6 kg.

