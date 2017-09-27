Xiaomi Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2 unveiled at Diwali with Mi sale: Price, key features

Xiaomi Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2 is compatible with Android and iOS devices. Xiaomi Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2 is compatible with Android and iOS devices.

Xiaomi Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2 has been launched in India at Rs 1,799. The portable speaker speaker supports Bluetooth 4.2 technology and said to offer 10 hours of playback time. It measures 154.5×60×25.5 mm and weighs 237 grams. It has dual speaker unit. In terms of design, Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2 features a matte aluminum frame and chamfered edges.

Xiaomi Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2 comes integrated with a microphone for phone calls. People can receive and answer phone calls without the need for switching devices or audio output. Users can press the power key for hands-free communication with reduced noise thanks to CVC.

Xiaomi Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2 is compatible with Android and iOS devices. It features a dedicated AUX port to enable people to play music via computers, phones, or MP3 players. The Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2 is backed by a lithium polymer 1200mAh battery.

Xiaomi India Managing Director and Vice President Manu Kumar Jain had earlier taken to Twitter to announce that Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2 is launching on September 27. “Something amazing launching tomorrow: Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2 at a great price of ₹1,799! 🎵🎶 #DiwaliWithMi,” his tweet reads.

Xiaomi is currently hosting its ‘Diwali with Mi’ sale and it will go on til September 29. The Chinese company has listed deals on smartphones including Mi A1 and accessories. Re 1 flash sale, bid to win contest and fastest fingers first are scheduled to take place as well. Prominent offers include up to Rs 2,000 off on Redmi Note 4, up to Rs 1,500 off on Redmi 4, and Mi Band-HRX edition at Rs 1,299.

