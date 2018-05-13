Xiaomi Mi Bluetooth Audio Receiver, Mi Selfie Stick Tripod now available in India

Xiaomi has made the Mi Bluetooth Audio Receiver and the Mi Selfie Stick Tripod available on its India website. Xiaomi has made the Mi Bluetooth Audio Receiver and the Mi Selfie Stick Tripod available on its India website.

Xiaomi has made the Mi Bluetooth Audio Receiver and the Mi Selfie Stick Tripod available on its official India website. Both products were first shown as a part of Xiaomi’s Mi Crowdfunding campaign last month. While the Mi Bluetooth Audio Receiver will retail at Rs 999, the company’s Selfie Stick Tripod is worth Rs 1,099.

Xiaomi’s Mi Bluetooth Audio Receiver offers wireless music, with a playback support time of up to 5 hours. Through a single-key function, users will be able to turn on the earphones, connect via Bluetooth, play/pause music, as well as answer calls. It comes with Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity, that can pair up to two devices, though only one can be connected during operation. In addition, the Mi Bluetooth Audio Receiver gets a headphone amplifier chip, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Xiaomi claims that this device’s 97mAh battery can be fully charged within 2 hours. This is available in a White colour variant.

Meanwhile, the Mi Selfie Stick Tripod comes with an integrated monopod and tripod design, that comes with a non-slip cushion design. While the phone holder can be rotated across 360 degrees and comes with an adjustable grip, its collapsible monopod comes with an aluminium alloy body. The Mi Selfie Stick Tripod is compatible with Android 4.3 and higher, as well as iOS 5.09 and above. While offering a micro-USB port, this selfie stick is also capable of capturing shots through a removable Bluetooth remote shutter, that works with Bluetooth 3.0 compatibility.

Under Xiaomi’s Mi Crowdfunding campaign, the smartphone maker puts out a curated list of ‘innovative design’ products that it plans to introduce. Based on the popular response, these products will be made available online. In addition, Xiaomi has also been expanding its offline retail presence, through the Mi Home Experience stores.

