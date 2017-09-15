Xiaomi Mi Band-HRX Edition launched in India at Rs 1,299: Key features, sale date, and more

Xiaomi and HRX have partnered to co-launch Mi Band – HRX Edition – in India. The Mi Band – HRX Edition is an adaptation of Xiaomi’s Mi Band 2. Xiaomi and HRX have partnered to co-launch Mi Band – HRX Edition – in India. The Mi Band – HRX Edition is an adaptation of Xiaomi’s Mi Band 2.

Xiaomi and HRX have partnered to co-launch Mi Band – HRX Edition – in India. The Mi Band – HRX Edition is an adaptation of Xiaomi’s Mi Band 2. The Mi Band – HRX Edition is priced at Rs 1299, and sales on Mi.com and Mi Home stores start from September 18. From September 20, the fitness band will be available across Flipkart, Amazon, and Myntra. Mi Band – HRX Edition will also be available for a preview sale at Curefit app and all Cult fitness centres between September 18 to September 20.

Mi Band – HRX Edition is said to last more than 23 days on its battery thanks to the Bluetooth 4.0 chipset and 0.42 mm OLED display. It can monitor users’ steps, calories burnt and sleep patterns with the high-speed accelerometer, digital heart rate monitor and improved pedometer, as well as display notifications including those of incoming calls or text messages. The Mi Band – HRX edition comes with IP67 water resistance and an ADI sensor. Users having Android 5.0 or above can also unlock their phone, when kept close to the Mi Band – HRX Edition.

“Partnering with Xiaomi to launch the Mi Bands – HRX Edition is an opportune decision as they are in sync with our philosophy. I believe that this will be the next Best Buy for all fitness enthusiasts,” said Hrithik Roshan, Founder, HRX.

“Mi Band 2 was an extremely popular product for Xiaomi in India and with Mi Band – HRX Edition, we decided to invest in the product further to take our vision of innovation for everyone one step ahead,” Manu Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi and Managing Director, Xiaomi India said.

