Xiaomi Mi Band 3 to launch alongside Mi 8 on May 31, company confirms

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 will make its official debut on May 31 in Shenzhen. (Image of Mi Band 2 for representation) Xiaomi Mi Band 3 will make its official debut on May 31 in Shenzhen. (Image of Mi Band 2 for representation)

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 has been confirmed to launch at the company’s annual product launch event on May 31 in Shenzhen. Xiaomi’s Senior Vice President Wang Xiang has released a tweet saying that the Mi Band 3 is also coming on May 31, along with the Mi 8 and MIUI 10. In another post on China’s social media platform Weibo, Xiaomi confirmed that the high-profile May 31 launch event will see the unveiling of the new Mi Band,

The third-generation Mi Band has been leaked on many occasions in the past few weeks. During the launch of Xiaomi’s Blue Shark last month, the company’s co-founder and CEO Lei Jun was spotted wearing the Mi Band 3, hinting at the imminent launch of the fitness tracker. However, the company chose to remain mum about the release date of the Mi Band 3.

Many believe the Mi Band 3 will feature a touchscreen display and is also said to support gestures. Apparently, the screen of the Mi Band 3 will be more rounded compared to the Mi Band 2. While it may not look too different from the Mi Band 2, the third-generation Mi Band is likely to support Bluetooth 4.2 and NFC. The Mi Band 3 is also expected to come with a heart rate scanner, sleep monitor and step counter.

Mi Band 3 is also coming on 31 May, along with #Mi8 and #MIUI10. Do stay tuned! #Xiaomi pic.twitter.com/xIGRBW0Z42 — Wang Xiang (@XiangW_) May 28, 2018

The Mi Band 2 is the most-popular fitness tracker in the market, thanks to its affordable price. In India, for instance, Xiaomi Mi Band 2 sells for Rs 1,999. The Chinese company also retails the Mi Band HRX edition for Rs 1,299. According to a report by Canalys, Xiaomi sold 3.7 million units of the Mi Band in the first quarter of 2018, making it as the second-largest wearable vendor in the world.

