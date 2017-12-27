Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier Max launched in China: Price, specifications and features

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier Max can adjust to size of the room, thanks to company’s new air pressurisation that offfers a particulate CADR of up to 1000 square metres per hour. Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier Max can adjust to size of the room, thanks to company’s new air pressurisation that offfers a particulate CADR of up to 1000 square metres per hour.

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier Max has been unveiled by the company in China. It is priced at 1999 yuan (Rs 19,600 approx). Xiaomi’s new air purifier comes with features like advanced mute technology and longer filter life when compared to Mi Air Purifier and Mi Air Purifier 2. The filters of the Mi Air Purifier 2 require change every 6 months.

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier Max can adjust to size of the room, thanks to company’s new air pressurisation that offfers a particulate CADR of up to 1000 square metres per hour. The device is said to effectively filter harmful substance such as PM2.5, formaldehyde, pollen, dust, smoke, etc. It also comes equipped with temperature and humidity sensor.

Xiaomi says the Mi Air Purifier Max has been specifically designed for larger spaces. It features dual-inlet system that increases air inlet and outlet area. Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier Max filters are claimed to last for six to 12 months. The advanced mute noise reduction technology on the Mi Air Purifier Max can reportdely reduce the noise level to as low as 34dB (A) in sleep mode. The device comes with an emergency stop fuction that stops the fan immediately if the top grid or filter cartridge is opened during operation.

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier Max sports an OLED screen with capacitive touch buttons. It showcases PM2.5 level, temperature, humidity, Wi-Fi connection status, dimming, etc. People can sync the device to Mi app to control the air purifier, see the air quality, and more. Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier Max measures 386× 386× 965 mm, and it weighs 18kg.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi recently slashed the price of its Mi Air Purifier 2 in India which is currently selling at Rs 8,999. It offers a triple layer filter that has been designed in a cylindrical shape. The purifier can be connected via Wi-Fi and controlled through the Mi Home app. The Mi Home app updates the user on regulator speed, humidity levels and air quality, all of which can be controlled.

